Flight Planning Software Market Skyrockets to $1.29 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Amadeus IT Group SA, Collins Aerospace and CAE Inc | The Insight Partners

The global flight planning software market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $1.29 Billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by increasing orders and deliveries of narrow body aircraft and increasing global aircraft fleet size and air traffic growth.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/-- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, 'Flight Planning Software Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis, Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment, Application, and Geography' the global flight planning software market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising demand from growing number of flight operations across different airports.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The flight planning software market primarily comprises flight planning software providers, system integrators/service providers, and end users. Flight planning software is an extremely important solution for flying operations for all pilots. All flights must have a well-structured and well-organized flight schedule that maximizes the safety of those on board and reduces costs when necessary. As flight planning software effectively eliminates the margin for human errors, flying has become safer than it has been in many years. Reducing risk factors and successfully predicting weather conditions are only part of what a good flight plan does, but even these aspects contribute enormously to the success of a flight.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Flight Planning Software Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Flight Planning Software Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in flight management operations and increase in demand for aircraft operations across different airports. The market, valued at $0.73 Billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023–2031.

The aviation industry has matured rapidly over the years, recording a significant number of aircraft production and deliveries. This has showcased massive order volumes for various commercial aircraft manufacturers worldwide. Commercial aviation is foreseen to surge in the coming years with an increase in air travel passengers and aircraft volumes. The increase in orders of narrow-body passenger and commercial aircraft across the globe drives the demand for flight planning software. The global economy has weakened after the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical wars in Europe and the Middle East. However, people's desire to travel and the flow of travel have increased. In addition, the rapid growth of secondary and tertiary airports has continued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, airlines plan to expand to more remote locations by launching routes to smaller city airports. With the increasing number of aircraft and airports, the demand for flight planning software is also rising.

Rising Deliveries of General Aviation Aircraft and Helicopters: The global rise in orders for general aviation aircraft and helicopters from airlines in 2022 and 2023 resulted in increased deliveries in 2023. As per the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) data, 3,050 airplanes and 962 helicopters were delivered in 2023, with an increase of 9% and 9.8%, respectively, compared to 2022. In addition, the increase in backlogs for all segments of general aviation aircraft and helicopters is expected to further surge deliveries from 2023 to 2031.

Increasing Global Aircraft Fleet Size and Air Traffic Growth: According to the Airbus GMF, the demand for new aircraft between 2024 and 2043 was 42,430 units. Asia Pacific is expected to register 45.98% of the total demand for new aircraft during the study period, followed by Europe & CIS and North America. Single aisle body aircraft is expected to account for more than 80% of the total new aircraft demand globally from 2024 to 2043. In addition, the demand for freight aircraft is expected to be 2,470 units during 2024–2043.

Growing Investments in Military Infrastructure Development and Fleet Expansion: The evolving scenario of modern warfare has forced governments of various countries worldwide to allocate significant resources and financial assistance to respective defense and military forces. The defense budget supports the army and armed forces in purchasing improved technologies and equipment from domestic or international developers. On the other hand, modernizations of military and army vehicles are increasing due to the increasing defense spending. In addition, the increasing government spending shows that the government is focused on strengthening the national security forces.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Flight Planning Software Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the flight planning software market is segmented into software and services. The software segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By deployment, the flight planning software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the flight planning software market is categorized into logistics and cargo, airport, private airlines, commercial airlines, flight school and training center, and military and defense . The commercial airlines segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

. The commercial airlines segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. The flight planning software market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Flight Planning Software Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Collins Aerospace

CAE Inc

NAV Flight Services

Jeppesen

Sabre GLBL Inc

AIR SUPPORT A/S

FSS Flight Planning

Navblue

Laminaar Aviation Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

Lufthansa Systems

ForeFlight

Chetu Inc

eTT Aviation

GE Aerospace

IBS Software

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Flight Planning Software Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

GainJet signed an agreement with ForeFlight

CAE signed an agreement with SkyWest, Inc

NAVBLUE announced the launch of Mission+ DOC Manager

ForeFlight LLC launched the first feature in ForeFlight Mobile

Conclusion:

The key stakeholders in the flight planning software market are software providers, system integrators or service vendors, and end users. Flight planning software helps companies and airports in flight management operations such as flight route planning, flight scheduling, weather monitoring, and air traffic analysis. Flight planning software helps determine the amount of fuel needed to complete a flight journey, considering factors such as weather. Unpredictable weather conditions can have potentially devastating effects on aircraft. A sudden storm or strong winds might force the aircraft to a higher or lower altitude, and the additional effort can consume more fuel than expected.

All flights must have a well-structured and well-organized schedule that maximizes the safety of onboarded individuals and reduces flight operations costs. Flight planning software effectively eliminates the margin for human error and other risk factors, resulting in a safe journey.

A few of the key flight planning software manufacturers are Amadeus IT Group SA; Collins Aerospace; CAE Inc; NAV Flight Services; Jeppesen (The Boeing Co); Sabre GLBL Inc; AIR SUPPORT A/S; FSS Flight Planning; Navblue; Laminaar Aviation Infotech Pvt Ltd.; Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.; Lufthansa Systems; ForeFlight; Chetu Inc.; eTT Aviation; GE Aerospace; and IBS Software, among others. In addition to these major players, several other peripheral stakeholders play a crucial role in enabling technological advancements in flight planning software and its adoption in the aviation sector. These stakeholders include government bodies, industry associations, and regulatory bodies.

System integrators leverage flight management tools to analyze and monitor flight details. Recently, numerous flight planning software providers have entered the market, making it highly fragmented. A few major integrated solution providers in the market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Amdocs. The rise in technological advancements such as the 5G rollout, artificial intelligence, and cloud contributes to the flight planning software market growth. A few end users of the flight planning software market are logistics and cargo, airports, military and defense, flight school and training centers, commercial airlines, and private airlines.

With projected growth to $1.29 Billion by 2031, the Flight Planning Software Market represents a significant opportunity for software providers, system integrators or service vendors, investors, industry stakeholders, end users and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

