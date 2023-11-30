FLIGHT Re-Launches Ronkonkoma Location with Reimagined Aviation and Space Theme

The Premiere Trampoline Park Completes their Second Location Renovation to Showcase Newly Designed Venue and Attractions

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLIGHT, the multi-experience family entertainment venue with 13 locations across the United States and Canada, has officially announced the re-launch of its 26,000 sq. ft. park located in Ronkonkoma, complete with newly renovated attractions that encompass themes of aviation and space. The relaunch of the Ronkonkoma park marks the second FLIGHT location to receive a complete overhaul and retrofitted design, following the successful reopening of the Springfield venue last August.

The Ronkonkoma location completed an extensive transformation which includes the construction of revamped attractions inspired by human flight across air and space. To celebrate the renovation and further commemorate this exciting milestone for the company, Flight Adventure Park will be hosting a grand reopening from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2 at the newly retrofitted Ronkonkoma location. Friday's celebration will also be joined by famed aviator Captain Hoot Gibson, a former five-time NASA Astronaut and TOPGUN graduate.

Flight Adventure Park has become an integral part of the Ronkonkoma community, providing family-friendly adventure and fun year-round. Through the relaunch, the FLIGHT team looks forward to welcoming patrons back to the park to experience the new venue. Among the newly retrofitted attractions offered in Ronkonkoma are bailing out of an "aircraft" into a giant airbag, hopping from planet to planet, climbing up through a shuttle and descending the evacuation slide of an aircraft all inside the Lunar Park, a giant 1,900 sq. ft. inflatapark. Another new attraction is the Lunar Sports Court where guests can slam dunk and play dodgeball. Birthday party rooms have also been reimagined with aircraft, spacecraft, and helicopters, equipped with educational facts fun for kids to explore.

"At FLIGHT, we aim to always inspire imagination and adventure that transcends beyond just our parks. This exact mindset has been the inspiration behind these retrofit operations, and we are thrilled to officially welcome our customers to our Ronkonkoma location to experience this reimagination firsthand," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of FLIGHT. "After years of hard work and meticulous planning, it's rewarding to see these retrofits come to life. We are eager to roll out these redesigns across our entire network of parks and continue to redefine the customer experience."

