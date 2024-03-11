Flight Safety Foundation Annual Report Highlights Threat to Aviation Safety from Eroding Safety Culture

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international commercial airline industry did not suffer any fatal jet airliner accidents in 2023, according to Flight Safety Foundation's 2023 Safety Report, issued today, but a series of close calls last year and two accidents so far in 2024 are clear signals that the industry must guard against complacency and the potential for an erosion of safety culture to weaken its safety margin.

"Despite last year being among the safest in aviation history in terms of accidents and fatalities, it's crucial to acknowledge and address the warning signs that were present in events that narrowly avoided disastrous outcomes," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "Complacency is a stealthy threat that can erode safety and quality unless it is actively countered with a robust safety culture. Complacency can lead to shortcuts, degradation of quality, neglect of procedures, poor communication, and a delayed response to escalating risks. Failing to rigorously reinforce a strong safety culture can become the weakest link in the safety chain."

The Foundation's 2023 Safety Report, which is based on an analysis of data drawn from the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) database, shows that were 94 accidents across all of types of airliner operations last year and that were no jet airliner fatal accidents; there were seven fatal accidents involving turboprop and piston engine–powered airliners. In addition, corporate jets used in a variety of operational roles were involved in 32 accidents last year, seven of which were fatal. The 2023 Safety Report is available on the Foundation Website, or by clicking here.

The release of the 2023 Safety Report is accompanied by the release of an interactive dashboard that features accident data and information from the past six years that is searchable by a range of parameters, such as type of operation, region of the world, phase of flight, and accident type or end state, such as turbulence-related, runway incursion or excursion, and loss of control. The report and the dashboard present information that covers all types of airliners capable of carrying at least 14 passengers and a wide range of corporate jets. The dashboard can be accessed on the Foundation website.

