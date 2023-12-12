Flight Safety Foundation Calls for Global, Coordinated Action on Runway Incursions

News provided by

Flight Safety Foundation

12 Dec, 2023, 05:45 ET

BRUSSELS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway incursions are one of the most persistent threats to aviation safety, and the risk of incursions is likely to increase as air traffic grows, unless robust, coordinated safety defenses are implemented, Flight Safety Foundation said today in releasing the Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Incursions (GAPPRI).

"Despite efforts over the years to prevent incursions, they still happen," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "The risk of runway incursions is a global concern, and the potential consequences of an incursion are severe. Airport operations are complex and involve multiple parties, including operators, air traffic control and ground service providers. It is critical that all stakeholders work collaboratively to eliminate the risk of serious incursions."

GAPPRI was developed by an international task force of 200 aviation professionals from 80 organizations around the world. The findings and recommendations in the report are based on an analysis of multiple global and regional datasets, combined with insights from real-world experience and operational expertise.

In analyzing the data, the task force found that variability in human performance and breakdowns in communication and coordination play a role in incursions. Also, the absence of systemwide collision-avoidance barriers and technologies, combined with increased surface operations, is creating unfavorable conditions with increased risk of runway incursions. Many of the serious incidents could have been avoided through better situational awareness technologies that can help air traffic controllers and pilots detect potential runway conflicts.

The GAPPRI report contains 127 actionable recommendations addressed to airport operators, air navigation service providers, aircraft operators, manufacturers, countries and regulators, and the research community. The recommendations, which emphasize the need to strengthen operational barriers, cover such topics as improved training, empowering and equipping aviation personnel, enhanced procedures for runway operations, improved communication protocols and airport visual aids, and risk mitigation through infrastructure design.

The recommendations include immediate and near-term actions to mitigate risk, and also the development of future technologies that could be deployed in a medium time horizon.

"GAPPRI is a roadmap for addressing risk and building resilience," Shahidi said. The Foundation will be working with global stakeholders to facilitate the implementation of the recommendations and to enable governments and industry not only to cope with expected increases in traffic but also to be proactive in anticipating and addressing problems.

The GAPPRI initiative was coordinated by the Foundation and EUROCONTROL, and the recommendations were developed in partnership with CANSO, the International Air Transport Association and Airports Council International, and in cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The GAPPRI report is available on the Foundation's website.

About Flight Safety Foundation (flightsafety.org)
Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence and lead global aviation safety.

Media Contact:
Frank Jackman
Director, Communications and Research
+1 703.739.6700, ext. 116
mailto:[email protected]

SOURCE Flight Safety Foundation

Also from this source

Airbus, Air France CEOs to Keynote Flight Safety Foundation International Summit

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and Air France CEO Anne Rigail will be keynote speakers at Flight Safety Foundation's 76th annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.