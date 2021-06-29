FlightData Solutions Launches BlueMAX for Cirrus Perspective

HENDERSON, Nev., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlightData Solutions, LLC announces the launch of BlueMAX for Garmin Perspective equipped Cirrus piston aircraft.

The BlueMax is a bluetooth adapter that enables wireless streaming of aircraft data to a portable device. When paired with the Company's free BlueMAX mobile app (available for iOS and Android) the user's mobile device becomes a portable multifunction display. Additionally, aircraft systems and navigational data is automatically logged in real time and seamlessly transferred to the cloud.

When a BlueMAX unit is paired with the Company's free BlueMAX mobile app the user's mobile device becomes a portable multifunction display. The adapter is about 2 inches square, and connects to a range of wiring harnesses and outputs. Photo courtesy of FlightData Solutions.

Originally developed for Avidyne Entegra equipped Cirrus aircraft, the company has continuously launched updates making BlueMAX compatible with an ever growing list of aircraft, including most Avydyne equipped piston aircraft. With the addition of the Cirrus Perspective, the BlueMAX will now be compatible with all SR series (SR20, SR22, SR22T) aircraft from G1 to G5.

"Adding Garmin Perspective compatibility is very exciting, not only because it opens up seamless data transfer and archiving to such a large group of aircraft owners, but also because of the additional benefits provided by this implementation" says company co-founder and CEO Justin Beitler. "Not only is the installation easier than ever, but we are able to capture around 30 extra parameters that are not available through the Garmin SD card" adds Beitler.

The company sells the Garmin Perspective BlueMAX for $995 and said that the install with paperwork can be done in less than an hour.

To learn more about BlueMAX or to order a unit, visit https://flightdata.com/bluemax/ or contact FlightData at 747.200.1330, [email protected], or visit www.flightdata.com

FlightData Solutions, LLC is the global leader in data capture and storage for general aviation aircraft. Originally launched in 2008 as an online engine trend analysis platform, the company now offers both hardware and software providing end to end solutions for aircraft data analysis. The company's focus is on leveraging data to improve safety outcomes, improve dispatch reliability, and lower the cost of operation.

