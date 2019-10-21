Flightdocs Earns Third-Party SOC 2 Security Certification Compliance

Flightdocs CEO & Chairman, Rick Heine says, "Cyber security is a top priority for our company – protection, security, availability, and confidentiality of our customer data is critical to our mission and our customer's mission. SOC certification is the gold standard for SaaS providers. It ensures that our processes, systems, and customer data management is of the highest quality."

Specifically, SOC certifications address a service organization's operations and compliance criteria for managing customer data. The SOC 2 report, as outlined by the AICPA, is based on five trust service principles—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 – Type I audit report focuses on a description of a service organization's control and the suitability of the design of the controls to achieve the related control objectives included in the description as of a specified date.

"As the aviation industry increasingly relies on cloud-based systems and partners to help manage their operation, security is a significant concern. With the SOC certification, our customers can be even more confident that there are controls and auditing procedures in place to maintain the security, availability, and confidentiality of their information. This is as high a priority for us as it is for them," said President, Greg Heine.

"Here at Flightdocs we have always taken a proactive approach to our security posture and governance. We see the SOC 2 certification as an affirmation of our commitment to our customers and to a security-oriented development process," says Kent Pickard, Chief Technology Officer at Flightdocs.

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

Contact

Mercedes Jorge

Flightdocs

1-239-390-3199

mjorge@flightdocs.com

SOURCE Flightdocs

Related Links

https://www.flightdocs.com

