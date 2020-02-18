Flightdocs Partners with Portside, Inc., Bringing Comprehensive Data Capabilities to Operators

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flightdocs, the leading provider of flight department management software solutions, announces a new integration with Portside, Inc., a provider of highly automated owner portal & billing solutions used by aircraft operators and owners in over 20 countries.

The integration aims to bring together critical aircraft data for owners, creating a seamless transition of maintenance records that will further deliver value and empower operators with billing, reporting & analytics and fleet-wide planning tools required to improve operator efficiency, optimize the cost of aircraft ownership and preserve the value of an aircraft.

Greg Heine, President of Flightdocs, shares how this partnership and integration will deliver significant value to customers, "At Flightdocs we are continually striving to offer our customers the absolute best in service, expertise, and technology. By partnering with Portside, we are able to push additional information directly from Flightdocs Enterprise to the Portside platform allowing for improved representation of the aircraft's utilization and financial performance and thus, enabling the transition of key, critical information into one centralized location."

Co-founder and CEO, Alek Vernitsky, "When we set out to build Portside, our goal was to provide an owner portal technology and a set of flight department tools that would make aircraft operations easier for both operators and owners. Integrations with powerful maintenance solutions, like Flightdocs, is the most natural next step to expanding our value to customers. Flightdocs' approach and commitment to technology development, data security, and customer service made the decision to establish a deeper relationship and tighter integration for maintenance tracking easy."

The Portside integration into Flightdocs Enterprise is available now. Please contact Flightdocs for more information.

ABOUT FLIGHTDOCS:

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

ABOUT PORTSIDE, INC.:

Portside, Inc. is a business aviation focused technology company, supporting charter operators, flight departments and FBOs in their quest for greater customer satisfaction, higher revenues, and greater operating efficiency. Owner Portal and Integrated Billing solutions customers include Fortune 500 companies, FBOs, charter operators and private flight departments in over 20 countries. Portside is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and supports customers globally.

Flightdocs Contact

Mercedes Jorge

Flightdocs

1-239-390-3199

mjorge@flightdocs.com

Portside Contact

Alek Vernitsky

Portside, Inc

1-415-706-4708

avernitsky@portside.co

SOURCE Flightdocs

