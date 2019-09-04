Flightdocs Welcomes Another Industry Veteran

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flightdocs, the aviation industry's leading provider of cloud-based aircraft maintenance tracking, flight operations and inventory management services welcomes Danny Leon Leyva as Director of Client Services. Danny is a talented and respected addition to the Flightdocs' highly regarded aviation team.

Danny joins the Flightdocs team of aviation experts with over 30 years of aircraft maintenance experience. As a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics, and a certified A&P, Danny started his career with Bombardier and performed in various roles including Mechanic, Quality Assurance Supervisor and Narrow Body program manager. Danny continued his career serving the aviation community with organizations such as Comlux, Midcoast and Airbus in various technical / management roles. Danny's experience also includes being the Director of Maintenance for Westcoast Charters, a part 135/145 operation with over 30 aircraft under management. Most recently, Danny was the MST manager at StandardAero where he was able to further apply his technical, managerial and client relationship skills.

Leyva says, "I'm excited to join the Flightdocs team for a number of reasons. It's a dynamic organization that has developed a solution that is leaps-and-bounds ahead of anything that I've seen in the business. For years, the aviation maintenance industry has lagged behind in terms of technology adoption. Now, I have the opportunity to bring this technology to the market while helping bring new ideas to our solution."

Flightdocs President Greg Heine adds, "Danny's experience in business aviation is impressive. Not only does he have extensive knowledge on the inner workings of a flight department, he's very much in tune with modern technology and how it can be leveraged to enhance all aspects of a flight operation. He's a great addition to the team and we're happy to have him on board."

Learn more about Flightdocs at www.flightdocs.com.

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida since its inception in 2003, Flightdocs produces a software suite providing a comprehensive, fully-integrated solution for both fixed wing and rotorcraft flight departments' maintenance tracking, flight operations and inventory control functions. The company's customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, management companies and regional carriers.

CONTACT: Mercedes Jorge, mjorge@flightdocs.com

