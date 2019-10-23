FlightHub and JustFly Expand Executive Team in Preparation for Massive Growth

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - FlightHub and its U.S. affiliate JustFly, leading tech travel companies generating over $3B a year in sales, are expanding their executive team to support the massive growth they have been experiencing in recent years, as well as to prepare for longer-term plans involving global expansion.

In the last few months, they have added several new members to their leadership team, in addition to creating some new key roles internally. The overall goal is to build the infrastructure required to reflect their customer-centric approach, as well as their ability to scale effectively as they enter new markets.

New executive hires include:

Christopher Cave , Chief Operations Officer

, Chief Operations Officer Melanie Tabet , Director of Communications and Brand Management

, Director of Communications and Brand Management Marc Ghobriel , Chief Finance Officer

, Chief Finance Officer Mario Miserandino , Vice-President, Customer Delivery and Service

In addition to the new hires, longtime executives Patrick McFern and Nick Hart have been appointed as Chief Customer Experience Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer, respectively.

"FlightHub and JustFly have been experiencing very strong growth in recent years and have become prominent players in the tech travel space." states Christopher Cave, COO, FlightHub. As we continue to develop cutting edge technology that will streamline our processes as well as the customer experience, we are also strong believers in retaining the human touch when it comes to service. As we continue to grow our customer base as well as our regional coverage, we are making investments in the areas that will help us reach our goal of making FlightHub and JustFly the top online travel agencies in the world."

