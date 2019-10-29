FlightHub and JustFly Help You Plan Your Couple's Retreat

What are the best Caribbean destinations to plot out your break from reality? Costa Rica is a Caribbean cure that is the hot spot for many couples that are seeking a vacation in paradise.

Costa Rica or as it translates to in Spanish, 'rich coast,' is filled with beaches, rain forests, volcanoes, forests, national parks and more, throughout its small footprint. But the country itself is revered for the loveliness of its natural attributes.

For couples seeking adventures — scuba diving, white water rafting, surfing and canopy tours — are among the activities visitors can partake in.

For those looking to have a couple's retreat, Costa Rica is the perfect destination.

Healing ingredients from the tropics are some of Costa Rica's attributes that visitors seek out to add to their relaxation. From therapeutic local volcanic components to fruit to coffee to coconut, the richest ingredients can be experienced for a couple's Costa Rica retreat.

Arenal Springs Resort and Spa boasts a relaxing location with views of the breathtaking Arenal Volcano. Each junior suite overlooks the volcano and is surrounded with native tropical flowers and fauna. Guests can unwind in the hot springs on the resort property, for the exclusive enjoyment of the venue's guests. Natria Spa, which is named for the natural substances that are included in relaxation treatments, includes couples' massages. Hot stone massage, deep cleaning facials, reflexology and body wraps, are among the many indulgent services couples can savor to unwind from the outside world.

Where are some other Caribbean hideaways where a couple can take a time out for a spa retreat? Why not take a break to the Cayman Islands?

For a sumptuous spa experience, one location beautifully suited for two is the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, on the largest of the island trio, famous for the Seven Mile Beach. This world-class hotel and spa was rated by the Caribbean Journal as one of the Top 10 spas in the Caribbean. On a pristine stretch of white sandy coastline overlooking the turquoise sea, Silver Rain is the spa escape in this renowned hotel. Couples massage, customized facials including the La Prairie treatment, manicures and pedicures are among the luxuries couples can enjoy here.

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya is another special couples' resort in the Mexican Caribbean. Voted the Best Beach Hotel in Mexico, this gem on the beach features the ultimate pampering water therapy in its spa, with the Sensations Pool to ease away the woes of reality. Couples can bask together in aromatherapy treatments, hydrating facials, rhythmic massages and a relaxing rest in the Jacuzzi, while sipping on Mimosas.

