Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel Conference (Montreal, QC, Canada - November 3, 2023)

The "Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SAF are biofuels made from vegetable oils or ethanol derived from crops and can significantly reduce CO2 emissions. The advantage is that there is no need for expensive modifications to aircraft or high-cost airport infrastructure.
This international event will explore the new challenges for operators as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers.
- Shaping a sustainable future for Aviation
- How can we increase investment in SAF projects?
- How can we scale up the production of SAF while reducing its cost?
- The operators' perspective
- How governments in Canada can support SAF production and consumption
- Decarbonising Aviation to meet Net Zero by 2050
- SAF environmental sustainability
- Innovations in aviation: A vision for the future
Speakers
- Eymeric Boyer, Principal, Roland Berger
- Pierre Cardin, Head of Public Affairs Canada, Airbus Representative for ICAO
- Tim Cesarek, Chief Commercial Officer, Gevo
- Chris Chaput, President & CFO, DG Fuels
- Michel Chornet, EVP Technology and Global Commercialization, Enerkem
- Tim Huppler, President, AeroConsult
- Yevgeniya ("Gene") Levitin, Managing Director, Head of Aviation, Natixis CIB Americas
- Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Martin Masse, Vice President, Public Affairs / Vice President, Sustainability, ADM Aeroports de Montreal
- Zohrab Mawani, Director, Co-Founder, Refuel Energy
- Jean-Francois Nolet, Senior Director, Global Government, Public and Regulatory Affairs, Enerkem
- Jean Paquin, CEO & President, SAF+ Consortium
- Leo Robinson, Managing Director, To70 Canada
- Jimmy Samartzis, Founding CEO, LanzaJet
- Gerard Scheepers, Engineering Specialist, Powerplant and Fuel System, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada
- Susan van Dyk, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Expert, SVD Consulting
