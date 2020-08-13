Flights Resume from Sheremetyevo to Popular Resorts in Turkey

MOSCOW, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Russian airlines resumed flights from Sheremetyevo International Airport to popular tourist destinations in Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman, in Turkey, on August 10 as part of the phased restoration of international air traffic. Passenger traffic on these routes totaled 9,000 people during the first 24 hours.

Flights to these destinations are operated by Aeroflot, Rossiya, Nordwind Airlines, Azur Air, Royal Flight and Ikar. Passengers are served in Terminal D, where a wide range of services are available, including multilevel parking, public transport stops, sale of goods in vending machines (including PPE), cafes and restaurants currently offering limited services, and shops operated by Sheremetyevo Duty Free Hienemann.

Regular flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Istanbul resumed on August 1, and 21,535 passengers traveled between Sheremetyevo airport and Istanbul from August 1-10. There were 4,868 arrivals and 16,667 departures.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 hub airports in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. Its route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49,933,000 passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights and the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. Additional information is at http://www.svo.aero.

