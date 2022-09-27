FlightsFinder.com Launches the World's Most Powerful Flight Search Platform

New platform enables consumers to compare flights from KAYAK, Skyscanner, Kiwi.com, Momondo, Jetradar, Skiplagged, Google flights and more.

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flightsfinder.com has launched a new global flight search platform that enables consumers to search the world's best flight aggregators from one dashboard and save consumers up to 20% off of flight prices.

CEO Shahab Siddiqui explains "Not many people are aware that you can have vastly different prices between the flight aggregators for exactly the same flight route. To be sure of the best deal you must compare multiple flight aggregators, which the new FlightsFinder platform allows consumers to do effortlessly."

The new site (previously known as cheapflightsfinder.com) now 'flashes' the cheapest options in the upgraded dashboard making it very convenient to see the cheapest flight prices at a glance.

Vast price differences can exist on a single flight route - For example, a week's return flight from London to Doha, Qatar leaving on November 20th and returning November 27th 2022 (for the attendance of the Fifa World Cup) garnered the following different flight results:

KAYAK - cheapest: £772 - direct/ nonstop: £833

Skyscanner - cheapest: £854 - direct/ nonstop: £854

Kiwi.com - cheapest: £638 - direct/ nonstop: £1031

Jetradar - cheapest £854: direct/ nonstop: £854

Google flights - cheapest: £850, direct/ nonstop: £850

Skiplagged - cheapest: £608 - direct/ nonstop: £750

On another example for a return flight from Miami to London leaving October 10th and returning October 20th 2022 (flight searches to London have spiked from the USA following Queen Elizabeth's death) produced the following results -

KAYAK - cheapest: $560 - direct/ nonstop: $1241

Skyscanner - cheapest: $546 - direct/ nonstop: $1131

Kiwi.com - cheapest: $561 - direct/ nonstop: $1073

Jetradar - cheapest: $558 - direct/ nonstop: $1054

Google flights - cheapest: $656, direct/ nonstop: $1141

Skiplagged - cheapest: $564 - direct/ nonstop: $1295

As you can see there are vast differences in price for the cheapest and direct/ nonstop flight options which actually exist on almost every different flight route.

It is unpredictable which search engine will deliver the best value for a particular route that is why it becomes imperative to search multiple aggregator sites to be certain of the best deal.

As Covid dies down and people crave to jet abroad, coupled with the austere times we live in, this service becomes invaluable for consumers looking to head away with as little impact to their wallets as possible.

About FlightsFinder

Since 2008, FlightsFinder has been focused on helping consumers save money on airfare. Recommended by Arthur Frommer, the Daily Mail, and the Times Online, the company has stayed on the cutting edge of low-cost airfare search and continues to introduce travel savings innovations. FlightsFinder's unique Meta-Meta Flight Search® allows consumers to quickly compare prices from top online aggregators including KAYAK, Skyscanner, Kiwi.com, Jetradar, momondo, Skiplagged, Google Flights and others.

