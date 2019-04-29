FlightStickies: Intuitive 3D Airline Seat Maps and Airport Maps

Travelers are often confused about their seat location on their next flight.

The 3D SeatMaps feature in FlightStickies offers an unprecedented, immersive 3D view of the cabin that gives the feeling of actually being in the seat inside the plane.

Antony A., a Technology professional and an avid user of FlightStickies explained that the app helps him select the most comfortable seat with ample leg space for his dad. He also noted that the interactive, visual walk through along with locations of exit doors and restrooms was very useful.

"Our highly skilled team of graphic designers and software specialists ensures that all 3D SeatMaps provides an immersive 3D experience in a virtual environment that simulates real life. Users can lookup seating configuration by flight number or by route and easily locate seats and check cabin and seat amenities. Seats can be personalized by adding notes, color and confetti. Another unique and compelling feature is the ability to share the 3D Seat Map with family, friends or clients. Recipients enjoy the same immersive 3D experience by simply tapping on the shared message in Messages," said Asha Punnoose, COO, TIS Inc.

Frequent fliers are often unsure about food, shopping and amenities available near the departure/arrival gate.

Travelers can now use QuickLook Airport Maps in FlightStickies to easily explore food and shopping options at airports before a flight or while transiting through a hub.

Ann J., a frequent flier explained that her sons are avid chocolate fans and it has been a ritual to purchase chocolates after every business trip. To help locate the store closest to the departure gate, the FlightStickies app came in very handy, she explained.

The FlightStickies app's user friendly design offers simple gestures like swipe left/right and zoom to browse QuickLook Airport Terminal maps. Maps can be personalized with notes, meetup points and preferred food and shopping locations. As with all the content in the FlightStickies app, these maps too can be shared easily using Messages, explained Ms. Asha Punnoose.

3D SeatMaps are available for American Airlines, United, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska, Hawaiian, Spirit, Frontier, Air Canada, British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore, Emirates, Qatar, KLM, Korean, JAL, ANA, Virgin Atlantic, Porter and Qantas.

Airport Maps are available for most major US Airports including ATL, ORD, DFW, LAX, LAS, MSP, MCO, MIA, BOS, SFO, JFK, DCA, IAD, EWR, DEN, BWI and more.

Shareable and annotatable Aircraft models from Airbus A319, A320, A321, A330, A350, A380, Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, Embraer and Canadair Regional jets are also available.

About TIS 3D

Technology Integration Services Inc. is based in Reston, VA and has successfully launched popular websites and mobile apps including FlightArrivals.com and FlightStickies iOS App for iPhones and iPads. TIS Inc. mission is to create innovative and transformative solutions for the airline industry.

SOURCE Technology Integration Services Inc.