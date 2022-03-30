Flimp Adds Custom Benefits Guides, Expanding Full Set of Solutions for Benefits Communications

Standard benefits guides traditionally leave employees feeling lost or unengaged with the benefits-decision process, which translates to less-informed benefits decisions and a lack of appreciation for their benefits packages. With Flimp's custom benefits guides, employees get the advantage of easy-to-access interactive content and industry best-practice language, which drives more engagement and better understanding. To complement the stylish guides, Flimp also offers a variety of branded companion pieces including educational flyers, postcards, posters, slide presentations and "benefits-at-a glance" brochures in the same styles as the benefits guides.

"More often than not, the templated print benefits guides offered through brokers are designed to meet minimal requirements and often don't get used by employees," said Wayne Wall, CEO and founder of Flimp Communications. "Our custom-branded and styled digital guides incorporate best-practice language and are designed to engage and educate employees and spouses, while saving employers the cost of printing and mailing guides. When our best-in-class benefits guides are coupled with companion pieces, videos and decision-support tools, they improve employee understanding of their benefits and help employers avoid wasteful expenses."

A key advantage of choosing Flimp's benefits guides is that they can easily be paired with branded video or linked in a visually compelling Digital Postcard or microsite that comes with engagement tracking and links to enrollment information. In addition, all of this important information can be viewed side by side with decision-support tools like PLANselect® and BENEFITchoice® to help employees make more informed decisions. Flimp's Digital Postcards are widely used by thousands of large and mid-sized businesses, see an average of 70+ percent engagement, and are a great way to make benefits information available via email, links, QR codes or text messages.

Getting Started

Flimp makes it easy to create benefits guides quickly and seamlessly. Employers simply choose a design style from dozens of options and provide branding guidelines, source files for benefits summaries and images to include. Flimp does the rest and produces a beautiful, interactive guide employers can roll out in just weeks. For employers with existing benefits guides or presentations, Flimp can also help create a more interactive "Flipbook" experience from your existing assets.

