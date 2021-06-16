Flimp Announces Growth Milestones and Expansion of Leadership Team Ahead of Open Enrollment

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flimp Communications, a leading developer of digital employee communication and engagement solutions, today announced it has doubled the size of its staff and expanded its executive team to meet increased client demand for year-round employee-communications campaigns. The company added 170 new clients in 2020 and increased Q1 revenues in 2021 by 50 percent over Q1 2020. Flimp also recently launched a robust new website and made several enhancements to its product line to support the needs of HR managers and benefits brokers.

Flimp's expanded leadership team includes:

Robert Ferrone serves as VP of Sales and is the leader of the account-management team at Flimp. With more than 25 years of experience in the insurance business, Robert led sales organizations at Aflac, Colonial Life, Jellyvision, and benefits administration/enrollment firms.

Philippe Flichy , CTO of Flimp, has held senior technology positions at several Fortune 500 companies. At Flimp, he leads the technology team with a focus on the product roadmap, platform improvements, and security.

Jeff Fritts , a veteran of creative agencies, was promoted from Director of Creative Services to VP of Creative Services and leads the Flimp production team in supporting creative campaigns and client-service efforts.

Heather Bliss comes to Flimp from LEWIS Boston and serves as CMO. She oversees inbound marketing, outbound marketing, PR, and sales enablement in addition to leading the newly expanded marketing team.

"We have an amazing new team of leaders at Flimp and are well positioned for our next phase of growth," said Wayne Wall, CEO and founder of Flimp Communications. "2021 is a year of significant growth opportunity for us and, to meet that demand, we not only added leadership but also doubled the size of our entire team to meet our clients' benefits-awareness and employee-engagement goals."

Momentum highlights for 2020:

170 new clients added in 2020

Flimp doubled headcount with growth across production, account management, product development and marketing teams.

New products launched include WorkforceTXT® and BENEFITchoice, a voluntary decision-support tool, sister to PLANselect. The company also debuted a self-service Campaign Builder tool for brokers with the most popular products bundled together in packages for an easier buying process and made several enhancements to its award-winning platform to make working with Flimp for open enrollment 2021 easier than ever.

"Benefits decisions are complicated and can be costly to employers and employees when poor choices are made out of frustration or a lack of time," said Robert Ferrone, VP of Sales for Flimp. "Having been on the other side of the fence, I'm thrilled to be working with a company that addresses the benefits-communication needs of benefits providers, brokers, enrollers and managers, and, most importantly, employees. Flimp does all the heavy lifting on benefits communications so our clients can focus their attention on other pressing matters."

To discuss your benefits-communication needs with Robert Ferrone, schedule a consultation here.



About Flimp Communications

Flimp Communications is a leader in HR, benefits and employee communication and provides virtual-communications solutions including software, decision-support tools, workforce texting and interactive digital content to employers, HR consultants, insurance carriers and healthcare providers. With offices in Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Vero Beach, FL, and Burlington, VT, Flimp works with over 700 corporate clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its award-winning content-communications platform enables users to create, distribute and track interactive video and branded multimedia content without any programming or IT resources for corporate, internal and employee communications. For more information, please visit www.flimp.net.

