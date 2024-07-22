Flimp Launches New Brand Design and Website Offering Employers Turnkey Campaign Solutions for Benefits Communications and Decision Support

Introduces Flimp Campaigns, Flimp Canvas, Flimp Connect, and Flimp Decisions

BOSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flimp, a premier provider of employee benefits communications, educational content, texting, and decision-support tools, today released a new and simplified website, brand identity, and solutions architecture for its integrated, tech-enabled products and services. Access the all-new Flimp website here.

Flimp offers benefits consultants and employers a wide range of flexible, affordable, benefits communication solutions available in an easy-to-deploy, modular format called Flimp Campaigns. Product offerings include Digital Postcards, microsites, videos, benefits guides, print materials, presentations, virtual benefits fairs, decision-support tools, texting, and more. Underpinning Flimp Campaigns' managed-service offerings are three advanced cloud-technology platforms: Flimp Canvas for digital-content creation, Flimp Connect for text and email campaign delivery, and Flimp Decisions for benefits decision support. Together, these platforms enable the swift creation, deployment, and tracking of highly engaging, benefits communication campaigns for open enrollment and year-round employee education.

"Today's news solidifies our unique position as both a technology provider and a managed creative services company that delivers end-to-end solutions for benefits communications," said Wayne Wall, CEO of Flimp. "We offer the best of both worlds for employers: tech-driven, customizable products and exceptional customer service and project management. Our new branding and website will help simplify our wide-ranging product offerings for customers."

Flimp solutions are used by some of the world's most recognized brands including Georgetown University, NPR, Swire Coca-Cola, and Tripadvisor. The majority of clients come back year after year because they know the Flimp team is dedicated to their success. Flimp's modular approach to building benefits communication campaigns ensures the needs of both large and small organizations are met, and they have the flexibility to choose only the solutions they need. Flimp's solutions can be easily integrated into existing benefits communication platforms and processes, and are continually improved with enhancements to ensure clients benefit from the latest in benefits communications technology.

A one-stop shop for benefits communication solutions and tools

Flimp Campaigns offers customized content and managed services for any budget. Clients simply choose the content they would like branded and the delivery methods and/or decision tools needed to create a comprehensive benefits education campaign for their organization. Learn more about Flimp Campaigns

Flimp Canvas is an HR and benefits content-creation platform used to build, host, track, and analyze engaging microsites, Digital Postcards, videos, benefits guides, virtual benefits fairs, and more. Content can be cloned and repurposed, edited, updated, and shared throughout the year. Built-in engagement tracking ensures clients can make adjustments where needed to further improve education. Learn more about Flimp Canvas.

Flimp Connect is a newly released HITRUST-certified, HIPAA-compliant texting and email messaging platform that also includes ringless voicemail. More and more companies are turning to text messaging to reach their mobile and dispersed workforces with critical benefits and other HR communications. Flimp's robust platform makes it easy to create and distribute secure text-messaging campaigns that engage employees. Learn more about Flimp Connect.

Flimp Decisions is a high-engagement benefits-decision-support platform for employees with advanced plan-analytics and forecasting tools for employers and consultants. Flimp Decisions includes PLANselect, employer plan analytics and a reporting dashboard—all tools are built to help employees and HR teams navigate open enrollment decisions. Flimp Decisions helps employees choose best-fit medical and voluntary benefit plans in just a few minutes, without providing any personally identifiable information. For employers, the analytics tools assist in forecasting and optimizing plans for their employees and their budgets. Learn more about Flimp Decisions.

For more information or to schedule a consultation to learn about our benefits communication solutions, or managed services, visit: https://flimp.net/contact.

About Flimp

Flimp is a premier provider of employee benefits communications, educational content, texting and decision-support tools for employers, consultants, enrollers, and insurance carriers. Flimp Campaigns offers customized benefits content combined with white-glove managed services to clients to ensure their benefits communication programs are a success. The company's technology platforms—Flimp Canvas (content creation, distribution, and tracking), Flimp Connect (messaging) and Flimp Decisions (decision support and plan analytics)—offer everything needed to engage, educate, and empower employees to make better, more informed benefits decisions. Flimp serves more than 1,200 corporate clients across nearly every industry, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, and partners of all sizes, including the top 10 brokers in the United States. For more information, please visit www.flimp.net.

