Flimp Releases New HR Digital Postcard Library with 50+ Employee Communication Templates

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flimp Communications, a leading provider of employee benefits and wellness communication solutions for employers, today announced the availability of its HR Digital Postcard Library. The new library contains over 50 pre-built templates on a range of common topics for employee education and communication. Due to their extraordinary engagement rates*, and in-depth viewer tracking, Flimp Digital Postcard campaigns have become a best practice solution for hundreds of companies, including dozens of the Fortune 500. They are resource rich, visually appealing, easy to use, measurable, and can be rolled out in a matter of days. The Digital Postcard Library provides a leg up for time-strapped HR leaders looking for a better way to engage, educate and empower employees.

Whether you are looking to improve education for employee benefits, open enrollment, health and wellness, or other corporate communication topics, Flimp's Digital Postcards are a proven solution to drive action. They are mobile responsive and customized with your organization's branding, message and resources, and can be easily delivered to employees and stakeholders via email or text message. HR Digital Postcard campaigns include content customization and management, multichannel distribution options, content hosting, and dashboard reporting for one year. Many of the templates also include English or Spanish versions of videos from our extensive HR Benefits Video Library.

"Creating high-quality digital communications and content for employees can be very costly and time consuming for HR and benefits teams because they have to rely on internal IT and marketing resources to execute," said Wayne Wall, CEO and founder of Flimp Communications. "Our extensive HR Digital Postcard Library makes it super easy and inexpensive to create, deliver and track high quality, customized employee microsites or communications on a wide variety of topics that drive exceptional engagement rates."

Flimp Digital Postcard campaigns provide a simple, easy solution for HR professionals to educate, empower and engage employees on important topics that could otherwise get overlooked or unaddressed. And, when combined with educational videos, they're the perfect vehicle to deliver and track more engaging content for critical HR messages. Flimp's Digital Postcard Library topics are grouped into the following categories:

Benefits Education: Employees need continuous education about their benefits. Our video library provides general education on a wide range of topics and easily customizable copy on the postcard allows you to add company-specific details.

Financial Wellness: Help employees improve their financial well-being and understand the options available to them. Postcards and videos from our library provide a headstart for education on topics like HSAs and FSAs, saving for retirement and more.

Company Policies and Initiatives: Compliance and policy training is a time-consuming process. Leveraging Digital Postcards with links to custom explainer or presentation videos saves time and ensures you've met the requirements.

Seasonal Topics and Awareness Months: Create year-round messaging on different topics that you want employees to be more aware of like mental health, holidays, diversity, cultural appreciation, or any topic.

About Flimp Communications

Flimp Communications is a leader in HR, benefits and employee communication and provides virtual communications solutions including software, decision-support tools, workforce texting and interactive digital content to employers, HR consultants, insurance carriers, and healthcare providers. With offices in Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Vero Beach, FL, and Burlington, VT, Flimp works with more than 950 corporate clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. The award-winning employee-communications platform enables users to create, distribute and track interactive video and branded multimedia content without any programming or IT resources for corporate, internal and employee communications. For more information, please visit www.flimp.net.

