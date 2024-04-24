FLINT COOPER EXPANDS LEGAL TEAM WITH RANDY COHN, TIM THOMPSON AND 11 NEW HIRES, BOLSTERING EXPERTISE IN ASBESTOS-RELATED LITIGATION

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Cooper proudly announces the addition of 13 exceptional professionals to its legal team. Leading the firm's expansion is Randy Cohn and Tim Thompson, veteran and experienced litigators renowned for their expertise in mesothelioma and lung cancer litigation, as well as a team of accomplished attorneys, and a dedicated cadre of support staff.

Flint Cooper is pleased to announce that Randy Cohn and Tim Thompson have joined the firm to expand its footprint in asbestos-related litigation.

Flint Cooper's commitment to providing unparalleled legal representation for individuals and families affected by asbestos-related diseases is underscored by the addition of these distinguished professionals. With decades of combined experience in navigating the complexities of asbestos litigation, the newly appointed partners bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of securing over $2 billion for thousands of clients.

"Our firm is honored to welcome such an esteemed group of legal professionals," stated Ethan Flint, co-managing member of Flint Cooper. "Randy, Tim and their teams' expertise and dedication to advocating for victims of asbestos exposure align perfectly with our firm's mission to deliver exceptional legal representation and compassionate support to those facing the devastating impact of mesothelioma and lung cancer."

Joining Cohn and Thompson at the partnership ranks are Todd Gampp, Michael Hickey, Ryan Kiwala, Kerry O'Sullivan, John Richardson and Rob Woodward. Recognized for their unwavering commitment to excellence, the new partners have earned widespread respect within the legal community for their formidable advocacy on behalf of asbestos victims. Their collective expertise in mesothelioma and lung cancer litigation positions Flint Cooper as an even stronger force in the fight for justice and accountability.

In addition to the seasoned partners, Flint Cooper welcomes Shane Schmidt, an accomplished attorney who brings a fresh perspective and an eagerness for serving clients with integrity and compassion. Complementing the legal team are dedicated support staff members whose expertise and professionalism ensure the seamless delivery of client services.

As the firm continues to expand its footprint in asbestos-related litigation, Flint Cooper remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rights of those affected by asbestos exposure and pursuing justice on their behalf. For more information about Flint Cooper, please visit www.flintcooper.com.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file a lawsuit and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fred Licon

[email protected]

SOURCE Flint Cooper