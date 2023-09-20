FLINT COOPER HIRES NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED LEADER TRENT MIRACLE AS PARTNER TO LEAD ITS MASS TORTS PRACTICE

Flint Cooper

Sept. 20, 2023

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Cooper is pleased to announce that Trent Miracle has joined the firm. Miracle will serve as the managing member of the firm's mass torts practice. With over 25 years of experience handling a broad array of mass tort cases, Miracle has helped thousands of people harmed by the negligence of pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Bayer and Merck. At Flint Cooper, Miracle and his experienced team of professionals will litigate the firm's mass tort cases, as well as manage the strategic direction of the practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned veteran like Trent to our team. He is an experienced litigator in high-profile cases and will be taking our mass torts practice to the next level," said Ethan Flint, co-managing member of Flint Cooper.

Over his career, Miracle and his team have secured over $2 billion in settlements for clients injured by dangerous drugs and defective medical devices, including notable pharmaceutical settlements involving Bextra, Ephedra, Ortho Evra and Vioxx. Miracle's leadership, expertise and professionalism have led federal judges to appoint him to serve on plaintiffs' steering committees for several multidistrict litigations (MDLs) involving Yaz, DePuy hip replacements and Propecia. Most notably, he was appointed as plaintiffs' co-lead counsel in MDLs involving Tepezza and testosterone replacement therapy products.

"It is a privilege to share my network and know-how with Ethan and Jeff," said Miracle. "There is no better place than Flint Cooper to continue helping people wronged by large companies with the personal attention they fully deserve."

Miracle regularly speaks at national legal conferences. He is the founding chair of the American Association for Justice's (AAJ) Asbestos Litigation Group, former co-chair of AAJ's Testosterone Therapy Litigation Group and chair of the annual Litigation Series Mass Torts Forum.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file a lawsuit and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

