FLINT COOPER REBRANDS "FLINT COOPER COHN THOMPSON & MIRACLE" TO REFLECT GROWTH AND ADDITION OF THREE NEW PARTNERS

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Cooper, a leading advocate for victims of asbestos exposure, is proud to announce its rebranding to "Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle," reflecting the firm's continued growth and the addition of three partners: Randy Cohn, Tim Thompson and Trent Miracle.

As Flint Cooper expands its legal team to better serve clients nationwide, the addition of Randy Cohn, Tim Thompson and Trent Miracle further strengthens the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation in asbestos and pharmaceutical-related litigation. With extensive experience and a proven track record of success, these partners bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy, Tim and Trent to our partnership because their addition sends a strong signal to the industry of our continued mission of fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families injured by bad-acting corporations," stated Ethan Flint, co-managing member of Flint Cooper. "Their dedication to advocacy and their exceptional legal acumen make them invaluable additions to our team."

"Joining the ranks of partners is a testament to the dedication and hard work we have put into serving our clients," remarked Randy Cohn. "I am grateful for the trust and confidence Ethan and Jeff have placed in me. This rebranding reflects our collective vision for growth and excellence in legal representation."

The sentiment was echoed by Tim Thompson who noted, "As we embrace this new chapter in our firm's journey, I am excited for what lies ahead. Our rebranding signifies our unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of the legal industry and delivering exceptional legal services to our clients."

Trent Miracle, who joined Flint Cooper in 2023 as managing partner of the pharmaceutical litigation group, expressed, "The addition of Tim, Randy and their respective teams sets a new standard for both our firm and the industry. I am proud to be a part of this firm's new identity and continued mission helping individuals even the odds against massive corporations."

For more information about Flint Cooper, please visit www.flintcooper.com.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file a lawsuit and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

