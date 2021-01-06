Flint Group acquires Cranney Home Services

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint Group, a leading network of home service businesses across the United States, announced today the addition of Cranney Home Services to its growing portfolio.

"Cranney Home Services is a great addition to our growing family of home service businesses," said Trevor Flannigan, COO of Flint Group. "For nearly 40 years, they have been recognized as one of the premier home service companies in the greater Boston area."

Cranney Home Services provides services in plumbing, heating, cooling, sewer and electrical. Cranney is committed to providing customers with top-tier service. Each plumber, electrician and technician are licensed to ensure high quality service.

"Our team at Cranney is excited to join Flint Group. For many years, we have strived to be the best home service business in Danvers and the surrounding area," said Joe Ciampa, general manager of Cranney Home Services. "I believe that this working relationship will be a valuable experience for us and help us maintain our high standard of quality and service."

Flint Group consists of a collection of homes service businesses that focus on plumbing, HVAC and related home service segments. Companies already under the Flint umbrella include AAA Service, Climate Control Experts, Wolfer's Home Services and South West Plumbing. Cranney Home Services represents one of the first companies under the Flint flag that is located on the east coast.

About Flint Group

Flint Group is a collection of the best residential home service businesses in the country. Their focus is on plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and related home service segments. Flint Group has a decade-long history of partnering with great managers, and building great teams.

About Cranney Home Services

Operating in the greater Boston area for nearly 40 years, Cranney Home Services is the leading home service provider in the North Shore. Outfitted with licensed professionals, Cranney offers services in plumbing, heating, cooling, sewer and electrical. Cranney has resources and technology to provide customers with top-notch service.

