Flint Group Promotes Experienced Recruiter to Grow 'People-Centered' Plan

Bacon formerly worked as the recruitment operations manager for Wolfer's Home Services, a Flint Group company. In her new position, she is charged with recruiting and retention strategies for all the Flint Group companies. In addition, she will be working with the training and apprenticeship programs at all locations to further provide opportunities for talented technicians to join the home services trade.

"Ashley has been a vital member of Wolfer's Home Services," said Trevor Flannigan, COO for Flint Group. "We are excited to have her aboard. Her drive and dedication to excellence will be very important to the future of our people-centered plan at all our companies. We are placing a heavy emphasis on growing at each of our locations, and Ashley is the perfect person to help us achieve our mission."

A Portland State graduate with several years of recruiting experience, Bacon said she is happy to bring her successes in staffing HVAC, electrical and plumbing positions to Flint Group.

Flint Group consists of a collection of homes service businesses that focus on plumbing, HVAC and related home service segments. Companies under the Flint umbrella include AAA Service, Climate Control Experts, Wolfer's Home Services, South West Plumbing, Village Plumbing and Air and Cranney Home Services.

Flint Group is a collection of the best residential home service businesses in the country. Their focus is on plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and related home service segments. Their philosophy of centering their team members and their customers has resulted in Flint Group's decade-long history of partnering with great managers and building great teams.

