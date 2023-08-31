Flintech Achieves the 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award

Flintech is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flintech, a leading Microsoft Business Applications and Power Platform business transformation and reselling partner, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Flintech in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

Microsoft Inner Circle Member

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establishing strong executive connections, and collaborating on best practices.

Flintech's mission is to bring simplicity to complex technology and digital transformation by delivering distinctive industry solutions and cloud enablement for companies in Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing. Solely focused on Microsoft solutions Flintech takes the ambiguity out of implementation and provides businesses a clear path to ROI using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Flintech maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to customers. Flintech has been an Inner Circle member multiple times and Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain in 2021 and the Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Retail in 2020.

"We continue to be honored with the recognition from Microsoft for our work with Microsoft Business Applications and Power Platform," said Tom Patterson, President of Flintech. "Because of the collaboration Microsoft provides, the opportunity to create success for our customers is second to none. We continue to be thrilled with our longstanding relationship and close collaboration with Microsoft."

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Flintech for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

About Flintech

Flintech is an award-winning Microsoft partner focused on the implementation of Microsoft Business Applications, Power Platform, Data and AI. With offices globally Flintech delivers distinctive industry solutions and cloud enablement for world class companies in Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing. Flintech creates success and return on investment for customers through our proven implementation approach, industry accelerators, experienced team, and comprehensive repeatable methodology. For more information, visit www.flintech.com.

For Additional Information:

Lauren Jacobson, [email protected], (303) 549-3243

SOURCE Flintech