FLINTpro Establishes Advisory Council of World-Class Leaders Demonstrating Importance of Land and Finance on the Nature Positive Transition

FLINTpro strengthens leadership as market expands rapidly toward nature-positive implementation with a high demand for actionable data and trusted systems to validate targets racing toward 2030 commitments

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLINTpro , a leader in nature analytics, announces the appointment of four renowned experts to its advisory board: David Brand, Ph.D., Stephanie Cohn Rupp, Howard Bamsey and Werner Kurz, Ph.D. These appointments underscore FLINTpro's mission of driving positive change for nature and business while continuing to build on product advancements to serve the strategies to protect and restore nature. With the urgent need to reduce land-based emissions by at least 80% by 2050, as outlined by the Corporate Net-Zero Standard of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) , accurate, science-based data are essential.

David Brand , Ph.D., is the Executive Chair of New Forests' Board of Directors and leads the company's investment committees. He holds over 40 years of experience in forestry science, investment, management, and policy and previously served as Director-General of Science and Sustainable Development at the Canadian Forest Service .



"This is a critical time for forest management and investors to take action," said Brand. "I look forward to working with FLINTpro's innovative platform to provide the market with the necessary, verified data, to make informed decisions towards nature positive outcomes."





, Ph.D., is the Executive Chair of New Forests' Board of Directors and leads the company's investment committees. He holds over 40 years of experience in forestry science, investment, management, and policy and previously served as Director-General of Science and Sustainable Development at the Canadian . "This is a critical time for forest management and investors to take action," said Brand. "I look forward to working with FLINTpro's innovative platform to provide the market with the necessary, verified data, to make informed decisions towards nature positive outcomes." Stephanie Cohn Rupp , CEO and Partnership Chair at Veris Wealth Partners has over 20 years of experience in global impact investing. She previously led impact investing at Tiedemann Advisors and served as CEO of Toniic. She serves on the boards of the U.S. Sustainable Investment Forum and the Impact Assets 50 review committee.



"Integrating high-quality environmental data into investment strategies is essential," said Rupp. "FLINTpro provides the insights that financiers can trust as they develop new market mechanisms to support nature and biodiversity globally."





, CEO and Partnership Chair at Veris Wealth Partners has over 20 years of experience in global impact investing. She previously led impact investing at Tiedemann Advisors and served as CEO of Toniic. She serves on the boards of the U.S. Sustainable Investment Forum and the Impact Assets 50 review committee. "Integrating high-quality environmental data into investment strategies is essential," said Rupp. "FLINTpro provides the insights that financiers can trust as they develop new market mechanisms to support nature and biodiversity globally." Howard Bamsey serves on the boards of the Climate Policy Initiative and Climate Works Centre. He previously was Executive Director at the Green Climate Fund and chaired the Global Water Partnership. He also held senior roles in the Australian government, including Special Envoy on Climate Change.



"There is no climate solution without nature and biodiversity," said Bamsey. "We now have the accessible data for stakeholders to manage risks and capitalize on opportunities for sustainable and regenerative strategies."





"There is no climate solution without nature and biodiversity," said Bamsey. "We now have the accessible data for stakeholders to manage risks and capitalize on opportunities for sustainable and regenerative strategies." Werner Kurz , Ph.D., has over 35 years of experience in forest carbon analysis and accounting. As a Senior Research Scientist at the Canadian Forest Service , he led the development of Canada's National Forest Carbon Monitoring Accounting and Reporting System and has co-authored eight IPCC reports and over 200 scientific papers. Dr. Kurz is an International Fellow of the Royal Swedish Academy of Agriculture and Forestry.



"The future of climate solutions depends on accurate forest carbon insights," said Kurz. "Forests play a critical role in our climate and FLINTpro equips decision-makers with the relevant tools and data to understand forest ecosystems and reduce emissions effectively."

"Finance is essential for advancing a nature-positive future. Without integrating nature into economic decisions, meaningful climate targets are out of reach. The failure to meet global deforestation targets in 2023, which led to nearly 3.8 billion metric tons of carbon emissions, underscores the urgency for action," said Tina Morris, Chief Executive Officer. "At FLINTpro, we are working with the leading corporates, investors and policymakers to align capital with sustainable land use, biodiversity protection, and climate resilience. Our new advisory board further strengthens our ability to drive these critical efforts forward."

About FLINTpro:

FLINTpro is a nature analytics company for land owners, investors, and suppliers to access a single trusted platform containing intelligent layers of preset and verified data. Specializing in land use, deforestation, GHG emissions, and biodiversity, FLINTpro integrates the relevant, high-quality data necessary to quantify risks and opportunities in achieving net zero.

Steeped in decades of forestry and carbon accounting knowledge, FLINTpro has built an unparalleled reputation in monitoring, measuring, and managing nature data. Our expert team is composed of lead authors for the IPCC and GHG Protocol, who have designed and developed proprietary models for risk assessments, implementing mitigation strategies, and meeting regulatory standards. FLINTpro offers transparent, tested methodologies to meet nature-positive commitments and understand the value of your land.

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6045

SOURCE FLINTpro