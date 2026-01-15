Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose Receive $1.6 million Gift from Alumna Patricia Traviss '49

A life of faith and service continues through a lasting charitable bequest

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) and the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose announce with deep gratitude a transformational $1.6 million gift from the estate of Patricia Jean Traviss, Class of 1949.

Patricia Jean Traviss '49, whose lifelong love for Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy continues to inspire generations of students. (Right) Patricia "Pat" Traviss '49 - FSHA Yearbook Co-Editor

FSHA was more than a place of learning for Traviss—it was a spiritual home that shaped her values and lifelong commitment to service. "Her remarkable generosity reflects a lifetime devoted to service and dignity, shaped by her own vocation in healthcare and her deep connection to the Sisters who formed her," said Marlena Conroy, president of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. "Through this extraordinary gift, Traviss ensures that the values instilled on the Hill will continue to guide and uplift future generations of young women."

A former Director of Rockhaven Sanitarium in Glendale, California, Traviss often shared that "To truly care for someone is to be there for them when they are in their most vulnerable state. Give them unconditional love so that they may soar with the angels." This belief guided both her professional vocation and her lifelong generosity. She was known for surprising the Sisters with thoughtful gifts at year's end and on special occasions.

Traviss gave generously to FSHA during her lifetime, helping advance its mission of forming young women of faith, integrity, and truth. Approximately half of the gift will support Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, while the remaining portion will benefit the ministries of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose. "Her generosity reflects a life rooted in prayer, service, and a belief in the dignity of every person. Through her legacy, the mission entrusted to us will continue to flourish," said Sister Celeste Marie Botello, O.P., congregational prioress for the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose.

Traviss' gift serves as a powerful reminder that planned giving is an act of faith—a way to extend one's values beyond a lifetime and ensure that future generations continue to experience education grounded in compassion and love.

About Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

About the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose are a community of Catholic women religious dedicated to living the Gospel through contemplation, preaching, and service, following the charism of St. Dominic. Rooted in the tradition of the Order of Preachers, they serve the Church and world through ministries in education, healthcare, spiritual direction, and social justice, primarily in California. For over a century, their lives of prayer and action have centered on proclaiming the Word of God and fostering truth, justice, and compassion.

