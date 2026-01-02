Flint's Paper Batteries Are Here: Now in Production, Now Available

Production begins in Singapore as Flint scales lower-carbon, cellulose-based batteries and expands pilots with global brands ahead of CES 2026.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flint, the Singapore-based deep tech company pioneering sustainable, cellulose-based, biodegradable, PFAS-free batteries, today announced that its paper battery technology has entered production, marking the transition from lab-scale development to manufactured cells ready for pilot deployments and customer programs.

With production now live in Singapore, Flint is supplying manufactured battery cells that are rechargeable, non-toxic, and engineered for safer use (non-flammable, non-explosive) for customer pilots and early commercial integrations. The company is bringing two battery products to the market, with full product details and real-world demonstrations scheduled to be revealed at CES 2026.

"Reinventing batteries isn't only about chemistry, it's about building something you can manufacture," said Carlo Charles, Founder and CEO of Flint, named to Forbes' "30 under 30 Asia 2025" in Industry, Manufacturing & Energy. "Entering production is a turning point because it means our paper batteries can move beyond prototypes and into real devices, at real volumes, with quality controls that customers can validate."

Water-Based Manufacturing Methods in New Facilities

Flint's production line is purpose-built around its proprietary cellulose-based battery architecture and uses water-based manufacturing methods designed for safety and scalable output. The facility is designed to reduce reliance on traditional battery materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and lead, while enabling lower-carbon manufacturing and improved end-of-life options under controlled conditions.

To support this transition, Flint has expanded into a new 8,000+ square foot facility that serves as a hub to pilot new processes, scale manufacturing, and continue R&D into next-generation battery architectures as the company expands capacity.

"Starting production in Singapore was an intentional choice," Charles added. "It shows the world that there's a credible path to making batteries without relying on the same centralized lithium supply chains the industry has depended on for decades. Our technology is designed to be manufactured closer to where products are used, and Singapore gives us the infrastructure to prove that at production scale."

2025 Momentum: Recognition, Innovation Partners, and Capital Raise

Flint's move into production builds on significant global recognition and commercial traction achieved throughout 2025. The year started with Flint's paper battery technology receiving the Best of CES Sustainability Award at CES 2025, elevating global visibility for the company's approach to safer, lower-carbon energy storage. Following the award, Flint experienced a rapidly expanding commercial pipeline.

During the year, the company further validated its technology and market demand by being selected into several innovation programs and beginning pilot deployments with leading global technology companies, including:

Logitech: Flint was named a 2025 winner in the Future Positive Technology Challenge and is now actively piloting its technology within select Logitech device applications.

Flint was named a 2025 winner in the Future Positive Technology Challenge and is now actively piloting its technology within select Logitech device applications. Amazon Devices: Flint was selected into the Climate Tech Accelerator by an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), enabling close collaboration on decarbonization initiatives across consumer devices such as the Kindle and Fire TV.

Flint was selected into the Climate Tech Accelerator by an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), enabling close collaboration on decarbonization initiatives across consumer devices such as the Kindle and Fire TV. Dassault Systèmes: Flint received support through Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Ecosystem, gaining access to advanced design, simulation, and manufacturing scale-up tools.

To fund its asset-light growth model, the company also raised US$2 million in 2025 in a pre-Series A round, with a portion in debt, from a group of angel investors including the two Co-Founders.

What's Next: CES 2026, Scale-Up, and Solid-State R&D

Flint will formally unveil its first two commercial paper battery products at CES 2026, featuring live demonstrations and real-world customer integrations that highlight the technology's performance, sustainability, and safety.

Beyond its initial production footprint in Singapore, Flint is also preparing for the next phase of scale beyond 2026. The company is in active discussions with one of the world's largest contract manufacturers to expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, including plans to diversify its supply chain.

In parallel, Flint continues development of a solid-state derivative of its cellulose-based chemistry, targeting higher-density rechargeable applications. This next-generation technology is designed to address markets currently dominated by lead-acid batteries and other legacy energy storage systems.

Doors Are Open for Collaborations and Orders

With production now underway, Flint is starting to collaborate with select partners and customers. Initial allocations will prioritize pilot deployments and first commercial rollouts ahead of broader scaling-up. Companies interested in piloting, purchasing, or co-developing next-generation batteries with Flint can reach out at: [email protected]

About Flint

Flint is a deep tech company pioneering sustainable battery technologies from the ground up, rethinking how energy storage is designed, manufactured, and used. By combining cellulose-based materials with manufacturing-ready processes, Flint creates batteries that prioritize safety, scalability, and lower environmental impact. Based in Singapore, the company works closely with global partners to bring these technologies into real products. Flint's goal is to make sustainable energy storage practical, accessible, and ready for everyday use.

For latest updates, visit flintlabs.com and follow Flint on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mr. Carlo Charles, Founder & CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Flint Labs Pte. Ltd.