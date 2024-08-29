In 2017, Florence Fang, a prominent Chinese-American, acquired the house, enchanted by its whimsical appeal. She reimagined the interior to reflect the five elements of Chinese philosophy—Metal, Wood, Fire, Earth, and Water—creating a unique fusion of Eastern principles and Western fantasy.

Fang has dedicated her career to bridging cultural divides. She is the first Chinese American to own The San Francisco Examiner, co-founded the 100,000 Strong Foundation to send American students to study in China, and established museums to honor Chinese contributions to American history.

Her achievements have garnered recognition from former President George W. Bush and have been featured in leading publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Fang's story embodies the spirit of the American Dream and underscores the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation between the U.S. and China.

SOURCE People's Daily Online WEST USA