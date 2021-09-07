Flip Chip Market |2.97% YOY Growth Expected in 2021| 17000 + Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flip-chip market in the semiconductor industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The flip-chip market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the electronics segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The flip-chip market growth will increase by $ 5.60 billion during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Chipbond Technology Corp., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the flip-chip market.

What is the CAGR of the flip-chip market?

The flip-chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2025.

How big is the APAC market?

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Chipbond Technology Corp., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rise in demand for high functionality devices, and high requirements from IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for significant capital investments is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this flip-chip market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Flip Chip Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flip Chip Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Electronics



Heavy Machinery And Equipment



IT And Telecommunication



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Flip Chip Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The flip-chip market report covers the following areas:

Flip Chip Market Size

Flip Chip Market Trends

Flip Chip Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the need for improved performance of ICs as one of the prime reasons driving the Flip Chip Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Flip Chip Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flip chip market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flip-chip market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flip-chip market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flip-chip market vendors

