Flip Chip Market Size to Grow by USD 9.1 billion, 39% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Market Segmentation

The flip chip market report is segmented by end-user (electronics, heavy machinery and equipment, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the flip chip market in APAC. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for flip chips from the automotive, aerospace, electronics and electrical, and telecommunication industries, especially in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

By end-user, the electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Flip chip packaging is used widely in the electronics industry. The demand for high-functionality ICs, the large number of input-output ports, and high-density packaging in electronics will drive the growth of the segment.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The high requirement from IoT is driving the growth of the market. The emergence of concepts such as smart manufacturing, smart factories, and smart grids has increased the demand for IoT devices. Incorporating smart grids with existing networks in developed countries will also raise the demand for IoT devices. Thus, the growing demand for IoT devices has increased the demand for sensors. Flip chip technology can be used to miniaturize equipment such as sensors and provide high performance. Hence, flip chip architecture is incorporated in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, which is driving the growth of the global flip chip market.

The need for significant capital investments is challenging the growth of the flip chip market. Significant capital investments are required to set up a manufacturing facility for flip chip technology for packaging services. Moreover, advanced safety features are needed in assembly lines to reduce malfunctions and stoppages. The implementation of such features is expensive. Hence, the need for significant capital investments will hinder the growth of the global flip chip market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corp.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Flip Chip Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Chipbond Technology Corp., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductors

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Heavy machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Heavy machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Heavy machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amkor Technology Inc.

Exhibit 49: Amkor Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Amkor Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Amkor Technology Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 52: Amkor Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Amkor Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 57: ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Chipbond Technology Corp.

Exhibit 59: Chipbond Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Chipbond Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Chipbond Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Chipbond Technology Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Exhibit 63: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Intel Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 70: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 77: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 78: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments



Exhibit 79: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

