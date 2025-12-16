ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics and Ampleon continue to extend the supply of Ampleon's Legacy LDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors to customers worldwide. With dedicated capacity and sustained wafer, assembly, and test resources, Flip Electronics is committed to a 20-year supply of newly manufactured products, ensuring reliable availability for customers who depend on long-lifecycle RF components for infrastructure, industrial, aerospace, medical, and defense applications.

Flip Electronics is always looking for new ways to make a difference for their suppliers and customers. Their focus remains on extending the lifecycle of semiconductors through inventory acquisition, wafer procurement and licensing IP from original manufacturers. In the case of Ampleon, this allows customers to have long-term access to Ampleon legacy products.

"Ampleon is an outstanding brand within the RF power industry. Uninterrupted manufacturing of Ampleon's portfolio will enable us to support customers for the next 20+ years. Our customers can also be assured that the products will be certified and guaranteed by Flip Electronics and 100% authorized by the original manufacturer, Ampleon," said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics.

"As customers face industry uncertainty, we want to make it clear: Flip Electronics is here for the long haul," said Duker Dapper, General Manager of Flip Electronics Manufacturing Services (FMS). "While other semiconductor manufacturers have recently announced their exit from the RF transistor market, FMS is maintaining and investing in continued LDMOS production. Our customers can rely on uninterrupted supply and full product continuity."

Flip Electronics, the fastest-growing authorized distributor of electronic components, provides supply chain solutions for extended manufacturing of legacy OEM-authorized electronic components. Ampleon is a global leader in RF power devices. The Ampleon LDMOS portfolio offers solutions for industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications, along with applications for 4G LTE and 5G NR infrastructures.

About Flip Electronics

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 2015, Flip Electronics is an authorized electronic components distributor and extended life manufacturer that works closely with the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers to create supply chain solutions for customers impacted by industry shortages and product obsolescence. Flip leverages its supplier relationships and supply chain expertise to help customers reliably, efficiently and cost-effectively source authorized components that extend their products' lifecycles. Learn more at Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email [email protected].

About Ampleon

Created in 2015 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Ampleon is shaped by nearly 60 years of RF Power leadership. The company envisions to advance society through innovative RF solutions based on GaN and LDMOS technologies. Ampleon is dedicated to being the partner of choice by delivering high-quality, high-performance RF products with its world-class talent. The portfolio offers flexibility in scaling design and production for any volume and addresses applications for 4G LTE, 5G NR infrastructure, industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications. Proven reliability, secure supply and excellent product consistency enable highest manufacturing yields for customers who benefit from Ampleon being a one-stop-partner for RF Power solutions. For more details, please visit www.ampleon.com.

CONTACT:

Stefanie Lukasik 404-391-7503

[email protected]

SOURCE Flip Electronics