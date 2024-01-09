Flip Electronics and Ampleon Enter into an Exclusive Partnership to Provide a Continued Authorized Source of Legacy Ampleon Components

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics and Ampleon have joined forces to extend the supply of Ampleon's LDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors to customers worldwide. Flip Electronics, the fastest growing authorized distributor of electronic components, provides supply chain solutions for extended manufacturing of legacy OEM-authorized electronic components. Ampleon is a global leader in RF power devices. The Ampleon LDMOS portfolio offers solutions for industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications, along with applications for 4G LTE and 5G NR infrastructures.

"We chose to transfer Ampleon's LDMOS portfolio to Flip Electronics because they have been very successful in extending the lifecycle of semiconductors through inventory acquisition, wafer procurement and licensing IP from original manufacturers. Flip Electronics' ability to continue manufacturing our legacy parts was a paramount asset. We are very confident in Flip's commitment to ensuring our clients have long-term access to Ampleon legacy products," said Vincent Gerritsma, CEO of Ampleon.

"Flip is always looking for new ways to make a difference for our suppliers and customers. This strategic agreement is a perfect example. Ampleon is an outstanding brand within the RF power industry.  Adding a premier RF supplier to our expanding portfolio of who's who in the semiconductor industry broadens our ability to support the long-term needs of our mutual customers. Uninterrupted manufacturing of Ampleon's portfolio will enable us to support customers for the next 20+ years. Our customers can also be assured that the products will be certified and guaranteed by Flip Electronics and 100% authorized by the original manufacturer, Ampleon," said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics.

About Flip Electronics
Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 2015, Flip Electronics is an authorized electronic components distributor and extended life manufacturer that works closely with the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers to create supply chain solutions for customers impacted by industry shortages and product obsolescence. Flip leverages its supplier relationships and supply chain expertise to help customers reliably, efficiently and cost-effectively source authorized components that extend their products' lifecycles. Learn more at Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email [email protected].

About Ampleon

Created in 2015 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Ampleon is shaped by nearly 60 years of RF Power leadership. The company envisions to advance society through innovative RF solutions based on GaN and LDMOS technologies. Ampleon is dedicated to being the partner of choice by delivering high-quality, high-performance RF products with its world-class talent. The portfolio offers flexibility in scaling design and production for any volume and addresses applications for 4G LTE, 5G NR infrastructure, industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications. Proven reliability, secure supply and excellent product consistency enable highest manufacturing yields for customers who benefit from Ampleon being a one-stop-partner for RF Power solutions. For more details, please visit www.ampleon.com.

