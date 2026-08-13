Flip Electronics Announces Authorized Value-Added Reseller Partnership with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a global authorized distributor specializing in hard-to-find, discontinued, EOL, aged and obsolete electronic components, today announced it has signed an authorized Value-Added Reseller partnership agreement with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Through this agreement, Flip Electronics will distribute Vishay's expansive portfolio of discrete semiconductors focusing on EOL and Obsolete devices supporting innovation across automotive, industrial, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

"We are pleased to offer our EOL and Obsolete discrete products through Flip Electronics, with their emphasis on customer service and strong commitment to solving customers' obsolescence supply chain challenges - a critical factor for our legacy and EOL customers," said Bill Boldt, Senior Vice President of Americas Sales & Marketing at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics, said, "Vishay is the latest addition to our portfolio of industry-leading manufacturing partners. The long lifecycles of many embedded applications make Vishay a strong fit for our focus on providing an authorized, long-term source of end-of-life components. As technology evolves, not all applications advance at the same pace. OEMs rely on Flip to bridge that gap, and we're proud to support them as an authorized value-added reseller."

Todd McAtee, Global Chief Revenue Officer of Flip Electronics, added, "We're proud to partner with Vishay Intertechnology to support their EOL and obsolete discrete components. As the electronics industry continues to face supply chain disruptions and component shortages, customers rely on us to source hard-to-find, end-of-life, and obsolete components that are 100% traceable with certifications. This relationship with Vishay strengthens our ability to help keep legacy programs running and mission-critical systems in production, without compromising authenticity, quality, or reliability."

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is a global authorized distributor specializing in aging, hard-to-find, EOL, and obsolete electronic components, as well as authorized extended lifecycle manufacturing solutions. Through fully authorized supply channels, Flip provides 100% traceable components with full traceability, helping OEMs and contract manufacturers address component shortages, obsolescence, and end-of-life challenges. Flip's authorized solutions help customers extend product lifecycles, maintain production, and reduce supply chain risk across military, aerospace and defense, EMS, medical, automotive, transportation, and industrial applications.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flip-electronics

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components essential to innovative designs across the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. https://www.vishay.com/

Media Contact: Dalaney Hans, [email protected]

SOURCE Flip Electronics