Flip Electronics Announces Tom Rau as Director, Channel Engagement

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a leading global provider of authorized electronic components, today announced that Tom Rau has joined the company as Director, Channel Engagement. Tom is a seasoned industry professional who brings extensive experience driving channel growth, enabling deeper engagement across our channel ecosystem to support Flip's continued growth.

In his new role, Tom will lead Flip Electronics' channel engagement strategy, deepening relationships with manufacturer representatives while expanding Flip's presence across key markets. His leadership will focus on strengthening alignment among partners, sales teams, and long-term growth initiatives.

Tom has a history of building high-performing channel programs that deliver measurable business results. His collaborative approach and industry insight consistently help partners and internal teams work together more effectively to unlock new opportunities.

"Tom's depth of industry knowledge and his proven ability to cultivate high-impact relationships make him an exceptional addition to the Flip Electronics team," said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics. "As we continue to strengthen our channel partnerships and support our growth objectives, Tom's leadership will be instrumental in enhancing engagement and delivering differentiated value for our partners and customers."

"I'm thrilled to join Flip Electronics and be part of a team committed to excellence in authorized distribution and customer-centric solutions," said Tom Rau, Director, Channel Engagement. "Flip's commitment to integrity, strategic growth, and building meaningful industry relationships aligns with my passion for empowering partners and driving collaborative success. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued momentum and expanding engagement across our channel ecosystem."

Tom's appointment underscores Flip Electronics' dedication to investing in experienced leadership as the company scales its global operations and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for authorized distribution, manufacturing services, and electronic component lifecycle solutions.

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is a global leader in authorized electronic component distribution and manufacturing services, specializing in end-of-life and hard-to-find semiconductors. By working directly with original component manufacturers, Flip provides customers with authorized, fully traceable components while eliminating the risk of the gray market. Flip supports aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and high-reliability markets worldwide with solutions designed to extend product lifecycles and mitigate obsolescence challenges. www.flipelectronics.com

