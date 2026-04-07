BAE Systems honors Flip Electronics with a Partner 2 Win Gold Tier Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a global authorized distributor of electronic components specializing in obsolescence mitigation and hard-to-find parts, today announced it received a Gold Tier Award from BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program. The award recognizes Flip Electronics exceptional performance and contributions to the BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector supply chain in 2025.

John Clunan, Director, Business Development Aerospace & Defense

"We are honored to receive the Gold Tier Supplier Award from BAE Systems," said Jason Murphy, CEO at Flip Electronics. "This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless focus on quality, responsiveness, and supply chain integrity, and it reinforces our position as a reliable, high performance partner in the global electronics supply chain. Supporting our customers in mission critical environments is at the core of everything we do, and we're proud to be a trusted partner in such a vital ecosystem."

BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program drives operational excellence and eliminates inefficiencies in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demands of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices and ensure the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.

"Earning this recognition from BAE Systems speaks directly to our ability to execute in high pressure, high reliability environments," said Todd McAtee, Global CRO at Flip Electronics. "Our customers rely on us to solve complex sourcing challenges, especially when components are obsolete or constrained, and this award validates the impact we're making in keeping critical programs on track. We're focused on continuing to scale that impact across the defense and aerospace market."

"Without the demonstrated commitment to operational excellence from our supplier partners, we would not be able to deliver for our customers," said Jennica Dearborn, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. "Their collaborative support and dedication has been critical to overcoming challenges and achieving new levels of performance, scale, quality, and innovation for our customers. We look forward to continued partnership."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We engineer, manufacture and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is a global authorized electronic component distributor focused on delivering factory direct, fully traceable components for high reliability applications. Flip specializes in obsolescence mitigation, lifecycle extension, and sourcing solutions for industries where quality and authenticity are critical. Flip Electronics continues to support a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, industrial, EMS, automotive, and medical sectors, by providing authorized, traceable electronic components and innovative solutions to combat obsolescence and supply chain disruption.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flip-electronics

CONTACT:

Stefanie Lukasik

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SOURCE Flip Electronics