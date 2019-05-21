Flip Flop Shops Pop-Up to Be Featured at MGM Grand This Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casual footwear retailer Flip Flop Shops (FFS), celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with a pop-up event at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Two shops will be situated along the luxury hotel's Grand Pool Complex May 23-26, 2019. The 6.5-acre complex features four swimming pools, three whirlpools, waterfalls, and is home to WET REPUBLIC, the hotel's 54,500-square-foot must-see party destination, where GRAMMY Award-winning artists are slated to perform over the holiday weekend. FFS is partnering on the project with premier specialty retailer, kiosk and popup experts, International Retail Management and Consulting Group, LLC (IRG), which the franchise recently secured to develop its common area retail model. IRG is led by Founder/CEO Linda Johansen-James, while Jeff Pappas covers new business development.

Flip Flop Shops

"We are thrilled to partner with MGM Grand and Flip Flip Shops over Memorial Day to launch this unique pop-up representing the top footwear brands," said Johansen-James.

BIRKENSTOCK, Sanuk, Cobian, Reef, Quiksilver, Malvados, Roxy, Rainbow, Yellowbox and Havaianas are among the brands participating in the pop-up activations at the Grand Pool Complex, where 6-10K attendees are expected daily throughout Memorial Day weekend.

"Flip Flop Shops is known for its curation of the hottest brands and most current styles, something we feel will be appreciated by guests of MGM Grand," said FFS CEO Tom Romeo.

Visitors can shop the pop-up from Thursday through Sunday. Flip Flop Shops maintains a full-time presence in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

About Flip Flop Shops

Founded in 2004, Flip Flop Shops® is an authentic retailer exclusively devoted to curating quality flip flops, casual footwear and accessories for the beach and beyond. Flip Flop Shops promotes a casual, healthy, stress-free lifestyle recognizing that everyone deserves to find happiness and peace of mind on life's journey. Through products, experiential retail and marketing Flip Flop Shops encourages everyone to "Free Your Vibe." Flip Flop Shops has been awarded the International Council of Shopping Centers' prestigious "Hot Retailer Award," and has ranked multiple times on the Inc. 500|5000 list of America's fastest-growing franchise companies. The company operates shops globally through its franchise platform and for more information visit https://www.flipflopshops.com.

About International Retail Management and Consulting Group

International Retail Group (IRG) is a trusted leader in direct-to-consumer retail operations, pop-up locations and carts and kiosks for some of the world's top brands, perfecting the art of specialty retail marketing with direct experience in the operation of more than 1,000 locations and automated retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Las Vegas, IRG evolved from the largest owner-operated specialty retailer in the world, American Kiosk Management (AKM) which proudly served over 52 million guests, amassing more than $1.7 billion in sales for Proactiv®, the company's most prominent client. Their customized specialty retail marketing includes testing, launching and operating multiple popups, carts, and kiosks for leading companies, including Guthy-Renker, One Two Cosmetics®, ABC Mouse, Solar City, Vivint Solar, and Hess Toy Trucks. For more information, contact Linda Johansen-James at 702-425-7255 or email her at ljohansen-James@inrmcg.com.

Business Development Contact:

Linda Johansen-James, CRM, CLS

ljohansen-James@inrmcg.com

Office: 702-425-7255

Related Images

flip-flop-shops-common-area-retail.jpg

Flip Flop Shops Common Area Retail Model

SOURCE Flip Flop Shops

Related Links

https://www.flipflopshops.com

