Flip Flop Shops to Give Away 1,000 Pairs of Free Flip Flops at PIER 39 on June 14

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Flip Flop Shops at PIER 39 opens its doors on June 14 at 10 a.m., everyone will know it is National Flip Flop Day. The destination will celebrate this momentous occasion with the distribution of 1,000 pairs of free flip flops to those who visit the new shop through the weekend. Opened by franchisees Josh and Christine Martin (pictured here), the shop is located on Level One of PIER 39 in the heart of San Francisco's waterfront.

Owners Josh and Christine Martin with their two sons

Casual footwear retailer Flip Flop Shops (FFS) – recently acquired by BEARPAW Holdings LLC – currently has franchises across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. The shop on PIER 39, occupying roughly 1,000 square feet, is part of an expansion strategy spearheaded by Flip Flop Shops' CEO Tom Romeo.

"The opening of each new destination is an opportunity to proliferate our culture and message of Free Your Vibe," Romeo said. "The vibe at PIER 39 is electric and we are super excited to tap into that energy."

"Josh and I are excited to open the doors to our first Flip Flop Shops and be a part of the iconic PIER 39 family here in San Francisco," said Christine Martin. "We are thankful for such an incredible opportunity for our family, staff and the Flip Flop Shops concept."

Flip Flop Shops is known for its curation of the hottest brands and most current styles of flip flops, sandals and casual footwear – something that will be evident at the PIER 39 location.

"There are brands and styles for everyone who walks in the door," Romeo observed, "which is saying something since we're now situated in the midst of the most-visited attraction in one of the most beautiful cities in the world."

Flip Flop Shops at PIER 39 will hold its grand opening celebration on Friday, June 14, 2019, with special offers and giveaways planned throughout the weekend. Romeo said the new destination is "the first of many sizeable additions, with more news to come."

About Flip Flop Shops

Founded in 2004, Flip Flop Shops® is an authentic retailer exclusively devoted to curating quality flip flops, casual footwear and accessories for the beach and beyond. Flip Flop Shops promotes a casual, healthy, stress-free lifestyle, recognizing that everyone deserves to find happiness and peace of mind on life's journey. Through products, experiential retail and marketing, Flip Flop Shops encourages everyone to "Free Your Vibe."

Flip Flop Shops has been awarded the International Council of Shopping Centers' prestigious "Hot Retailer Award" and has ranked multiple times on the Inc. 500|5000 lists of America's fastest-growing franchise companies. The company operates shops globally through its franchise platform and for more information, visit https://www.flipflopshops.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Burrows

Matt@flipflopshops.com

Related Images

flip-flop-shops-pier-39.jpeg

Flip Flop Shops PIER 39

Owners Josh and Christine Martin with their two sons

SOURCE Flip Flop Shops

Related Links

https://www.flipflopshops.com

