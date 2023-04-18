Flip Flops Market size to grow by USD 6,479.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in rubber and decrease in leather production - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flip flops market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,479.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in rubber and decrease in leather production, the growing ecommerce industry, and rising online spending and smartphone penetration. For more significant market insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download Sample Report

Technavio categorizes the global flip flops market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flip Flops Market 2023-2027

The global flip flops market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, and local as well as domestic vendors. The vendors follow some criticality of inputs, which include R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adidas AG, Alpargatas SA, BasicNet Spa, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Duke Fashions India Ltd., FatFace Ltd., Flop Happy LLC, Nike Inc., OluKai LLC, Oofos Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Solethreads, SUPERDRY PLC, The Gap Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa.

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers flip flops such as Adilette aqua slides, Adilette shower slides, and Adilette TND slides.

Boardriders Inc. - The company offers flip flops such as Carver Nubuck Sandal and Bright Coast Adjust Slide.

The company offers flip flops such as Carver Nubuck Sandal and Bright Coast Adjust Slide. Crocs Inc. - The company offers flip flops such as Brooklyn flip, Splash flip, and Bayaband flip.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Flip Flops Market - Market Segmentation:

This flip flops market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), end-user (men/boys, women/girls, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Many consumers currently do research they conduct online via websites, blogs, and social media to make their purchase decision, which promotes the expansion of the online segment of the market. The extensive geographic reach and market penetration of e-retailers like Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and JD.com Inc. drives the shift. By collaborating with independent online retailers and expanding their geographic reach due to the rising internet adoption rate and the rise in smartphone users worldwide are collaborating with manufacturers. This broadens their distribution networks. The efficient business operations can be ensured by convenient logistics facilities and access to well-known e-retailers for the vendors in the market. Moreover, several retailers also gradually growing their online operations along with their offline retail presence. Hence, such efforts are expected to drive the market growth in the online segment during the forecast period.

Flip Flops Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The major factor that is expected to fuel the market growth of flip flops is the rise in rubber production and decrease in leather production.

The non-leather materials like rubber are frequently replacing leather because of its high cost and growing concern for sustainability.

Rubber flip flops can withstand higher temperatures and are very useful on beaches, especially during vacations as opposed to leather ones.

So, people can now wear rubber flip flops both inside and outside due to changes in fashion over the past 5–6 years. Women are increasingly wearing rubber slip-ons and flip flops in comparison to men. This drives the rubber market.

The market growth is driven by changes in consumer preference for fashionable footwear and an influx of young people, with an average age range of 18 to 40 years.

Thus, such factors will have a favorable effect on the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging flip flop market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth is the increase in the availability of customized flip flops footwear.

Numerous styles of footwear can be customized, which drives the demand for specialized high-end products, such as upscale flip flops.

The premium market suppliers provide individualized goods that are aesthetically pleasing. The customization levels range from simple design, logo, color, or buckle, to adding names or embroidery.

The market expansion is supported by the emergence of customized footwear through new purchases. The customization of footwear, such as flip flops, is hence anticipated to boost manufacturer profits, which will in turn spur the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge impeding the market growth of flip flop market are the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.

Leather, polyester, nylon, synthetics, rubber, cotton fiber, coconut fiber, and foam are some of the frequently used raw materials in the manufacturing process for flip flops.

The fluctuations in the price of these raw materials are anticipated to have a negative impact on manufacturers' profit margins, during the forecast period.

The vendors' volatile profit margins is a significant barrier to the expansion of the global market. In addition, there has been an increase in the number of local players active in the global flip-flops market over the past few years.

Hence, the emergence of local competitors has sparked price wars among rivals, forcing global footwear manufacturers to lower the prices of their goods and choose to lower the pricing of their flip flops.

What are the key data covered in this flip flops market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flip flops market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flip flops market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flip flops market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flip flops market vendors

Flip Flops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,479.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Alpargatas SA, BasicNet Spa, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Duke Fashions India Ltd., FatFace Ltd., Flop Happy LLC, Nike Inc., OluKai LLC, Oofos Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Solethreads, SUPERDRY PLC, The Gap Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flip flops market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flip flops market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Men/boys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Men/boys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Men/boys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Men/boys - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Men/boys - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Women/girls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Women/girls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Women/girls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Women/girls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Women/girls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 115: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Alpargatas SA

Exhibit 120: Alpargatas SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alpargatas SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alpargatas SA - Key offerings

12.5 Boardriders Inc.

Exhibit 123: Boardriders Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Boardriders Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Boardriders Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Crocs Inc.

Exhibit 126: Crocs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Crocs Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Crocs Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Crocs Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Exhibit 130: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Duke Fashions India Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Duke Fashions India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Duke Fashions India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Duke Fashions India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 FatFace Ltd.

Exhibit 137: FatFace Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: FatFace Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: FatFace Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 140: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 OluKai LLC

Exhibit 145: OluKai LLC - Overview



Exhibit 146: OluKai LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: OluKai LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 148: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 149: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 150: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 151: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Solethreads

Exhibit 152: Solethreads - Overview



Exhibit 153: Solethreads - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Solethreads - Key offerings

12.14 SUPERDRY PLC

Exhibit 155: SUPERDRY PLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: SUPERDRY PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 157: SUPERDRY PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: SUPERDRY PLC - Segment focus

12.15 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 159: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Tory Burch LLC

Exhibit 164: Tory Burch LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Tory Burch LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Tory Burch LLC - Key offerings

12.17 VALENTINO Spa

Exhibit 167: VALENTINO Spa - Overview



Exhibit 168: VALENTINO Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: VALENTINO Spa - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

