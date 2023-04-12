Flip Launches MagicOS to Restore Trust in Shopping

New Shopping Social Network Makes It Easy For Brands to Launch and Scale

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip , the shopping social network restoring trust in shopping, today launched MagicOS , the self-service e-commerce operating system that offers everything a brand needs to launch and scale. The Flip app is a destination for discovery — powered by community and patented technology that links user video reviews to confirmed purchases — and MagicOS opens an end-to-end marketplace of consumers and brands across a number of new categories spanning lifestyle, wellness & nutrition, electronics, fitness, home goods, and more.

Today's consumers no longer trust influencers and see right through traditional marketing. In e-commerce, the rush of finding the perfect item with friends has been replaced by row after row of curated images and descriptions. Flip, with its unique shopping experience that eliminates mindless scrolling and sparks spontaneous discovery backed by genuine video reviews, is the future. With MagicOS, brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics and HUM Nutrition focus on creating the best products and Flip takes care of everything else — from driving brand awareness and seeding products to shoppers to generating honest content that drives sales and providing business performance insights.

"The next generation of shopping experiences must be powered by people," said Noor Agha, founder and CEO at Flip. "People trust people, not influencers or brands. For consumers to choose new products with confidence, they must be able to find genuine feedback on those products from real shoppers, who have actually used them. Flip is giving power in e-commerce back to the people, and MagicOS makes it easy for top brands to join our revolution and reach consumers seeking an authentic shopping experience."

Equipping Buyers and Sellers with Premium e-Commerce Services

On Flip, a brand's customers are both ambassadors and content creators. The platform builds trust by requiring its more than 2 million users to buy the actual product before being able to post reviews — then giving them the power to speak their minds, positive or negative. Brands are not allowed to incentivize creators for reviews on Flip. The radical honesty builds trust and drives engagement. MagicOS is the operating system allowing Flip to hyper-charge its growth, accelerating from 10 brands onboarded per month before the self-serve system began beta testing in November to hundreds of new brands per month today and scaling to thousands of brands by the end of June.

MagicOS offers:

Sales dashboard: Track sales metrics, find out how many items have shipped to customers, and check real-time data for videos featuring their products in a single easy-to-read view.

Track sales metrics, find out how many items have shipped to customers, and check real-time data for videos featuring their products in a single easy-to-read view. Inventory & PO management: Review inventory health, manage stock-outs effectively, and monitor the quantity of stock as well as the ordered products.

Review inventory health, manage stock-outs effectively, and monitor the quantity of stock as well as the ordered products. Content analysis & tracking: Track the performance of all content on Flip related to the brand to know which products are popular and which ones are talked about the most.

Track the performance of all content on Flip related to the brand to know which products are popular and which ones are talked about the most. Gratis item management: Target specific users to test new products and create a flywheel effect of user generated content and repeat buyers.

Target specific users to test new products and create a flywheel effect of user generated content and repeat buyers. Orders, items, & payments: Manage product listings and track transfers and revenue in a single dashboard.

Manage product listings and track transfers and revenue in a single dashboard. Ads performance management: Remove all the usual guesswork involved in performance advertising with self-serve ads management tools.

MagicOS is a truly end-to-end system where users viewing engaging short form videos on the Flip App — shoppers spend 25 minutes per day on the app and Flip averages 35 million monthly video views — are using the same platform as brands uploading their product catalogs and teams managing inventory, orders and the supply chain. Unlike other social apps, Flip's one-click payment experience does not require leaving the app for a third-party website.

"Authentic video reviews are a crucial growth engine for our brand," said Edward Madongorere, co-founder and CEO at MOON Ultra. "With Flip and MagicOS, we had a seamless onboarding experience, immediately resulting in instant feedback from the community of shoppers and creators buying and reviewing our products. Our products are made with the creator in mind, and Flip totally aligns with that. We're thrilled by the organic engagement and our hyper sales growth."

Flip is leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver personalized shopping experiences that meet the needs and preferences of each individual customer. To that end, the company hired Hao Ma as VP of AI and Data Science. Ma was most recently a director at Meta's Discovery Org, where he led more than 200 research scientists and engineers in building one of the industry's best recommender systems. Kapil Mokhat, former Head of Commerce at Venmo and Head of Payments Programs and Partnerships at Airbnb, also recently joined the company as President focused on scaling the Flip ecosystem.

The launch of MagicOS follows Flip's $60 million Series B funding round led by WestCap & Streamlined Ventures in 2022, which valued the company at $500 million and brought its total amount of financing raised to $95 million.

For more information about partnering with Flip, visit https://company.flip.shop/sellwithflip .

About Flip

Flip is building the next-generation shopping social network for people to shop through other people. With a growing community of shoppers sharing video reviews of products they've purchased on the platform, buyers can discover products through 60 second videos of user-generated content that is instantly shoppable with a one-click checkout and same day shipping. Every shopper can then become a creator by sharing their own reviews and monetizing their content. To learn more, visit www.flip.shop or download the Flip app on iOS or Android.

