Flipboard Goes Deep In Tech

The new packages and roundups will be continually updated to include featured curation by publishers—such as CNET's "Living in the Future," TechCrunch's "Features," The Verge's "Gadget News" and "Artificial Intelligence," and Wirecutter's "Deals of the Week"—and high-quality collections selected by Flipboard's editors, including podcasts, opinions, breakthroughs, longer pieces, financing news, and more. "Top Stories," a rundown of the most recent headlines in tech curated by Flipboard's editors, is always visible, while other features and guest curation rotates depending on what's happening in the news or in the tech industry's calendar.

Editorially curated roundups that will be featured include Longreads, Reviews, The Full Story (which dives deeper into the biggest story of the day), and Book Picks, a new weekly series. Every Monday a fresh set of book recommendations from a tech influencer is released, starting with WIRED Editor in Chief Nick Thompson's "Five Books I've Recently Read About the Future," followed by selections from Kit CEO Camille Hearst and technology editor Harry McCracken.

Team Magazines

More and more people use Flipboard professionally and now teams can easily create magazines to share stories together, right from the Technology section on Flipboard. Using the group magazine module at flipboard.com/tech and in the mobile experience, anyone can set up a private magazine for their team to curate content together—keeping each other informed about key technology industry topics, trends, competitor insights or press coverage. Everything that's shared by the group into a team magazine is prominently placed in their Technology section and is only visible to the contributors of the magazine.

Email Companion

Every weekday morning people who follow Technology will receive a new daily tech briefing via email. This personalized newsletter contains highlights from the receiver's team magazine, his or her personalized Technology feed, as well as Top Stories selected by Flipboard's editors. Additionally, there is a weekly email on Saturdays with the five book recommendations, including an opportunity to buy each title on Amazon.

