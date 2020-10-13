Flipboard Launches New Insights And Editing Tools For Millions Of Curators

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people and publishers curating stories on Flipboard now have a destination to dive deeper into their audience engagement metrics on the platform. Starting today, anyone curating a Flipboard Magazine has access to Curator Pro, a new suite of tools for editing and managing their curation, as well as an analytics dashboard that provides audience insights such as impressions, open rate and time spent.

For the first time, curators on Flipboard can access user engagement data and insights for their Flipboard Magazines and gauge what type of content is most popular with their audiences. The Curator Pro analytics dashboard provides a 30-day history of most opened articles, most shared articles, new followers and more. The new analytics are available on an individual curator's Flipboard Profile on flipboard.com. By tapping the Profile avatar and selecting Analytics, curators can access the data and engagement details associated with their 10 most opened magazines.

In addition to analytics, Curator Pro also includes a redesigned suite of editing tools that lets a curator organize the stories and videos in Flipboard Magazines; edit the title, description and cover image; and invite contributors to co-curate. For curators building audiences, these elements let them provide perspective, tell followers what the magazine is about, and optimize it for SEO. The editing tools are accessible via the pencil icon on Flipboard Magazines, which is only visible for curators when they are logged in to their Flipboard account on the web. Curator Pro is now available for magazine curators around the world.

"The curation by our community is essential to the content experience on Flipboard—publishers, businesses and individuals are sharing articles and videos on every topic imaginable in Flipboard Magazines," said Troy Brant, vice president of engineering at Flipboard. "Previously, only publishers could see traffic from Flipboard through their own analytics and other curators had very limited insights. This is our first step toward illuminating the value people get from the thoughtful and insightful magazines on Flipboard."

Today there are more than 30 million Flipboard Magazines, curated by people, publishers and organizations around the world, covering topics from gaming to climate to cooking. The introduction of Curator Pro is part of a broader initiative to increase exposure for Flipboard Magazines the community is curating and elevate curation on the platform. Flipboard is also investing in discovery and sharing of Flipboard Magazines with three features that recently rolled out:

Today's Picks: A daily selection of editorially chosen Flipboard Magazines and Storyboards around timely or inspiring topics from remote learning to space travel.

Recommended Magazines: A user's For You feed now includes relevant magazines and Storyboards curated by the community.

Featured Magazines Carousel: Thousands of topic feeds, from camping to keto, now surface magazines and Storyboards specific to the topic.

By making it easier to find and follow Flipboard Magazines, curators can build audiences and gain important feedback on their curation, reinforcing the investment they make into the Flipboard platform.

About Flipboard

Flipboard is an award-winning curation platform, where people go to understand our time and share the stories that are worth our time. On Flipboard quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are curated every day for millions of people around the world. It is a platform that lets people spend time on their interests, develop deeper understanding and share the best ideas with others by collecting them into their own Flipboard Magazines and Storyboards. Download Flipboard for free in any app store or visit flipboard.com.

