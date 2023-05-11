Gone are the days of plain boring PDFs that only allow users to scroll up and down. FlipBuilder has introduced a game-changing flipbook maker, which enables users to create engaging flipbooks from PDFs with ease.

HONG KONG, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The introduction of FlipBuilder's flipbook maker has created an easy way to vividly present content compared to traditional PDF documents. With the software, one is able to create a flipbook with realistic page-turning effects and sound in minutes. Readers can turn the pages by dragging the pages from one corner to another. It also offers readers an option of double-page viewing, making it feel more like reading a real book. This brings life to a document and encourages readers to read through it.

FlipBuilder’s Flipbook Maker Revolutionizes Digital Content Creation

FlipBuilder's flipbook maker is suitable for creating, enhancing, and sharing digital flip publications, such as ebooks, magazines, business brochures, newspapers, event flyers, corporate reports, product catalogs, etc. It not only supports converting a PDF and multiple images to a flipbook, but also supports batch conversion and batch upload, which greatly saves the time of transforming and designing one by one.

With various customization settings and the easy-to-use multimedia editor, everyone can easily make interactive flipbooks, with no design and coding skill requirements. Users are free to choose a suitable template, and background theme and effect to quickly beautify their flipbook. The multimedia editor in the flipbook maker enables them to add videos, images, audio, links, etc., to provide further information in an engaging way.

Driven to make digital content creation easier, FlipBuilder launches a Windows and Mac version of its flipbook maker for users to choose from. Based on HTML5 technology, the flipbook made with this software can be read on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones for further convenience. This means users are able to access their flipbooks with full convenience and flexibility – whether on a train, plane, or in the office.

The modern world has fully endorsed social media to reach and interact with people. For this reason, a flip publication made by this flipbook maker can be easily shared on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Vivid and elaborate flipbooks make users' content appear unique and professional on social media platforms, which will draw more attention and followers. As for offline distribution, users are able to publish flipbooks in HTML, EXE, APP, and more formats.

"The flipbook maker is a game-changer for the digital publications sector. We believe this product will change how content creators, educators, and businesses approach digital content," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.

For more information about the flipbook maker, please visit FlipBuilder.

About FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd. is a software company that specializes in creating digital publishing software. It aims to help users create digital publications such as magazines, brochures, catalogs, and more with ease. Their software programs are designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, with a range of features that allow users to create professional-looking publications without any coding or design skills. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, FlipBuilder has become a trusted name in digital publishing software.

Press Contact:

Eva

02061972665

https://www.flipbuilder.com/

SOURCE FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.