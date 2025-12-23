Flipcause Initiates Voluntary Court-Supervised Restructuring to Stabilize Operations and Protect Nonprofit Partners

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipcause, Inc., a long-standing technology provider serving nonprofit organizations nationwide, today announced that it has initiated a voluntary court-supervised restructuring process to address liquidity constraints and align obligations under a transparent, orderly framework.

The filing follows an extended evaluation of strategic alternatives, including a potential transaction that did not ultimately proceed. The Company determined that a court-supervised process provides the most stable and transparent environment to preserve operations, protect stakeholders, and ensure the equitable treatment of nonprofit partners and other creditors.

"For more than a decade, Flipcause has supported thousands of nonprofits with technology that powers their digital presence, donor relationships, and operations," said Sean Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Flipcause. "This process allows us to continue supporting our nonprofit partners while working through a structured and transparent resolution with the court and stakeholders."

Operational Status During the Restructuring Process

Flipcause will continue to operate core elements of its technology platform during the restructuring. Nonprofit websites hosted by Flipcause remain live, and organizations continue to have access to donor management tools, reporting, account management dashboards, and customer support.

At this time, certain platform functions supported by an upstream service provider are temporarily paused, including payment processing, the acceptance of new contributions, and certain data export or migration capabilities. Flipcause is actively working with relevant counterparties to evaluate options for restoring these functions as the process moves forward.

Court-Supervised Process and Stakeholder Cooperation

The restructuring is voluntary and court-supervised, providing independent oversight, creditor participation, and a formal process for claim reconciliation. Flipcause has committed to full cooperation with the court and any appointed trustee, including the production of financial records, account-level data, and operational documentation necessary to support an efficient and orderly resolution.

"This process is about clarity, accountability, and long-term stability," said Emerson Ravyn, Executive Chairman of Flipcause. "We are committed to working closely with the court and trustee to ensure transparency, protect enterprise value, and support a fair and structured outcome for all stakeholders."

Next Steps

Additional information regarding claims procedures and restructuring milestones will be communicated through court filings and official channels as the process progresses.

About Flipcause

Founded in 2012, Flipcause is a technology platform that provides fundraising, donor engagement, and digital tools to nonprofit organizations across the United States. Since its founding, Flipcause has supported more than 10,000 organizations and has processed over $1 billion in aggregate transaction volume through its platform. The company helps nonprofits manage websites, campaigns, events, and supporter relationships.

Media Contact

510.871.8374

[email protected]

www.flipcause.org

SOURCE Flipcause