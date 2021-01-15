Flipclutch Research: AR helps unmanned driving achieve new breakthroughs, the value of WIMI Hologram's AR multi-scenario applications gradually becomes prominent

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the research institute issued a research report on unmanned driving. The report shows that driverless cars can achieve autonomous control and actively avoid obstacles. Although this sounds unbelievable, this technology has now achieved a considerable breakthrough. With the continuous development of autonomous vehicles, AR technology will play an important role in it for a better user experience.

AR is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real-time, and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models.

To some extent, automotive AR has opened the practical application market for the AR industry. With the development of autonomous driving, we will see various applications and implementations of AR technology in the industry. Meanwhile, automotive equipment requires after-sales updates, which provides necessary opportunities for the corresponding upgrade of AR content and software. Thus, AR has great development potential.

It is foreseeable that the market will soon need a platform related to automotive AR. Nowadays, what still needs to be considered is the formulation of a common standard, which means that manufacturers, software developers, and content developers must work together to build a common ecosystem for the upcoming automotive AR.

Nowadays, the development and popularity of AR have exploded. With the wide application of AR technology in many scenarios, the combination of AR technology and application scenarios has become increasingly close, greatly enriching people's scene experience. Various technology companies are constantly exploring and enriching the AR application scenarios. Moreover, technology giants have all deployed in the AR field, and continue to develop AR application scenarios.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR. WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Its core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Moreover, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

With the widespread application of holographic AR and other technologies, new experience content will emerge in an endless stream, more and more content can be experienced, which will further promote the development of the industry.

WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are a total of 4654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. Besides, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties.

Undoubtedly, the commercial application of AR holographic technology is gratifying, covering all aspects of life. This year is generally regarded as the first year of AR holography, and the prospects are very promising. Many organizations predict that the scale of the AR holographic market in the future is expected to break through the trillion-yuan mark within ten to fifteen years and grow into a new trillion-yuan market. As AR-related hardware and content ecosystem continue to mature, its application scenarios will become more and more abundant, and the value of WIMI's AR multi-scenario applications will gradually become prominent.

