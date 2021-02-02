Flipclutch Research: AR opens up the interactive model of reading, WIMI's AR technology makes the culture "at your fingertips"

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The offline library has always been an important scene for cultivating the public to develop good reading habits. Nowadays, the offline library empowered by AR is no longer a simple graphic presentation, but an intelligent reading feast that aggregates a variety of AR resources. Using the power of AR to trigger new enthusiasm for digital 3D reading has become a new way for many offline libraries to integrate and develop.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that ingeniously integrates virtual information with the real world. Through AR high-tech interactive devices, people can combine the real world and computer graphics to achieve a sensory experience beyond reality.

The Chinese TEDA library launched the AR interactive encyclopedia service. AR Interactive Encyclopedia is a high-tech digital product that combines encyclopedia knowledge of texts, pictures, and audios with 3D scenes and models. With the help of recognition technology of artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology, readers can not only learn knowledge directly by clicking and dragging on the big screen, but also through mobile terminals such as mobile phones and tablets. You can also use mobile terminals to capture content from the big screen, store the content and knowledge, take it home, and put it in the real scene to take pictures and share with other people. Books are presented in 3D form, realizing the "interaction" between readers and virtual images, becoming a new highlight of the library.

Libraries have always been advocates of modern information technology and beneficiaries of technological progress.The library has applied the resource navigation system and the personalized service model of AR glasses. The resource navigation system solves the industry problem of "finding books". AR glasses are a new model for library services. Librarians can use glasses to read the basic business information of readers registered with faces, such as the number of borrowed books and scheduled activities. After reading this information, librarians can actively recommend books that meet the reader's personal reading preferences, remind readers to make appointments, remind readers of overdue books, answer readers' questions, turn passive care into active guidance, and build a new model of smart service for the library.

In addition to libraries in China, some foreign companies have also begun to integrate AR technology into book applications to explore digital transformation. With the continuous development of augmented reality technology and the continuous improvement of technology, the future AR library applications will gradually increase, and the functions will gradually increase.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, it is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR, providing customers with AR-based holographic services and products.

WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

In recent years, the AR holographic industry has been favored by the capital market. Industrial capital's high attention to the AR/VR industry will remain for a long time. Moreover, this high attention to the AR/VR industry will be an important driving factor for the rapid development of the industry.

Holographic projection technology is a high-tech technology that has become popular in recent years. This new interactive display technology integrates decoration and practicality and gives users a new interactive experience. It has become one of the most fashionable product display and marketing methods today. Nowadays, people use holographic projection technology to show the integration of culture and technology.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users. Meanwhile, it has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos.

As of December 31, 2018, WIMI has a total of 4654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used in WIMI Hologram's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range. Among them, 2961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties.

According to Goldman Sachs' forecast, the AR/VR industry will maintain a rapid growth rate, and the annual growth rate of the market will reach 47%. In the next 3-5 years, it will quickly become the market close to 100 billion US dollars. Among them, AR has a larger market scale and imagination due to its interaction with the real world and more application scenarios.

About Flipclutch

Flipclutch Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have established a professional and proprietary research platform for financial markets, focusing on emerging growth companies and technologically leading companies. Flipclutch team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.Flipclutch.com

SOURCE Flipclutch Research

Related Links

http://www.Flipclutch.com

