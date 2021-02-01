Flipclutch Research: AR technology enters the hotel industry, WIMI's multi-scene supports AR holographic applications

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, AR technology has gradually entered various industries, such as medical care, tourism, real estate, automobiles, and catering. Many industries have saved the initial cost and later marketing expenses due to the addition of AR. Among them, the hotel industry almost reflects the typical advantages of AR in a specific industry.

As a romantic island, Bali, many couples choose it as a holy place for their weddings. Sheraton Hotel seizes this opportunity and uses AR technology to bring customers an augmented reality version of the wedding experience. This method will help couples choose their best wedding proposal.

Marriott Hotel has collaborated with Pepsi-Cola's high-end bottled water brand LIFEWTR to launch AR filters that can be used to decorate hotel rooms. This series of AR filters was created by 18 LIFEWTR artists and was introduced to selected hotels in the United States in 2019. Residents can use Facebook Camera to scan the QR code on the LIFEWTR water bottle in the room to unlock a series of AR decorations. After decorating to your liking, you can take pictures and share them directly on social platforms.

Marriott Hotel claims that through the combination of AR and art, the hotel will be integrated with art, and it will bring guests a different housing experience.For consumers, the combination of hotel and AR means a new living experience.

In addition to the living experience, some hotels also use AR technology to provide other services. Through this solution, customers can remotely enter the virtual space of the hotel to choose a hotel banquet room according to their needs. Offline, if the customer wants to find a suitable hotel banquet room, he may need to visit many hotels. Even after confirming the hotel, there may be problems in the layout process. However, the implementation of this program can facilitate customers to preset in the virtual hotel space in advance, including layout, lighting, carpet design, table setting, and fabric pattern.

Hotels incorporating AR technology will bring consumers a different living experience that combines reality and virtuality. Through the implementation of innovative technologies, the hotel industry will be transformed to enhance the comfort of travelers. At the same time, on a global scale, all walks of life are accelerating the application of AR technology, including medical care, tourism, automobiles, real estate, and catering. Augmented reality (AR) technology will directly affect the way consumers interact with brands.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR, providing customers with AR-based holographic services and products.Moreover, it has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

WIMI's business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content.

AR technology has penetrated all walks of life closely related to consumers. The hotel industry is a good example. Hotels have created new user experiences with the help of AR technology. Integrating AR into real-life allows users to experience a new upgrade interactive activity. Combining with the industry and taking the scene as the carrier, AR technology effectively connects the virtual world with the real world, bringing an impressive sense of surprise and immersion. This is a truly valuable combination.

