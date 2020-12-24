Flipclutch Research: AR/VR social networking may become mainstream in 2030, WIMI leads the new social networking of 5G holographic communication

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipclutch Research, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'AR/VR social networking may become mainstream in 2030, WIMI leads the new social networking of 5G holographic communication'. With the future development direction of the holographic image in science fiction films, in the future, human beings are likely to completely abandon display products with screens such as TVs, computers, and mobile phones. Instead, just like in current science fiction films, huge multi-page charts or photos on the display screen are directly presented in front of their eyes, without touching the screen, the content on the screen is naturally switched, and even people of different time and space can talk face to face.

In a research report released earlier, in the future, we may be able to work and socialize in a completely virtualized space. Moreover, sensory experiences such as touch, taste, smell, as well as cold and hot sensations, can all be transmitted digitally in this space.

Most interviewees believe that working and socializing in a completely virtualized field will become a common way of life. Using technologies such as 5G, AR, and VR, companies can create a completely immersive office experience and allow the digital delivery of vision, hearing, taste, smell, and touch.

It is said that some of the 5G application scenarios include: in the automotive field, it can be used to support AR HUD; in the entertainment field, it can be used for VR movies, 3D model display, VR in-car entertainment, and 4K 360° cameras; in the field of games and AR/VR, it can be used for AR maps, AR/VR education, VR cloud games, and multiplayer AR games; in shopping and immersive social fields, it can be used for VR+ somatosensory feedback shopping experience and 3D holographic calls.

Consumers around the world expect that virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will be combined with reality, and the upcoming 5G technology will help make this experience mainstream.

The massive amount of data required to provide actual content is often unable to keep up with the movement of our head and eyes, which will cause delays, and then make it impossible to achieve an immersive AR/VR experience. Currently, for online games, there will be a lag time of 50 milliseconds from the movement of the mouse to the corresponding action on the screen. On the other hand, if AR/VR is to be truly immersive, the lag time needs to be controlled within 15 to 7 milliseconds.

If you want to solve the latency problem, you will need a faster processor. Therefore, for AR/VR network sharing, the solution to delay lies in the development of ultra-high-speed communication technologies, such as 5G, and the development of various antennas. By achieving extremely high data rate wireless transmission, 5G will play a key role in reducing latency to as low as two milliseconds.

With the emergence of potential applications such as medical imaging, video conferencing, and gaming, the data required for 3D holographic communication is approximately four times that of streaming 4K videos. This means that only the speed and low latency provided by 5G technology can support such applications on mobile networks.

Affected by COVID-19, this year a number of exhibitions were launched for the first time in the form of a "cloud exhibition", which included reality holographic projection and real-time 3D cloud guest experience. It is worth noting that in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference under the epidemic, Internet giants also have different forms of participation.

A series of new artificial intelligence technologies were used at the conference. The most eye-catching one was the holographic projection technology used at the conference for the first time. It made guests from all over the world seem to be on the scene. Meanwhile, this also solved the problem that some guests could not rush to the conference site due to the epidemic and other reasons.

As a leading company in the field of holographic vision, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, as well as Hologram AR online and offline advertising. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI services will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the cooperation of 5G's high speed and low latency, the average transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from the system terminal to the service server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. It guarantees the Hologram AR's long-distance communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay. Moreover, it also assures the richness and diversity of multi-terminal remote coordination, and time interaction, which makes the collaboration of end + cloud collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications will enable WIMI's Hologram AR advertising business and Hologram AR entertainment business, as well as Hologram interactive entertainment, Hologram conference, Hologram social networking, Hologram communications, Hologram family, will be based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face change technology to achieve effective growth.

It is believed that with the development of 5G technology, black technologies such as AR, VR, and 3D holography will soon penetrate our daily lives.

