Flipclutch Research: AR/VR virtual escort starts a new revolution in sports, WIMI keeps up with the new changes in the industry

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking of the current hottest AR/VR technology, people are probably most familiar with their applications in the field of games and entertainment. However, these two technologies are slowly changing the sports industry that we are familiar with. We will talk about the innovation and experience of sports brought by the development of AR technology.

There is a pair of holographic exercise glasses that can project a holographic image, that is, a virtual partner, which can accompany you to run and exercise together. Not only will you no longer be lonely, but it can also stimulate your potential.

The glasses are connected to your mobile device through a matching APP. You can set the distance between the avatar and you, as well as the speed at which he runs. The system will also automatically adjust according to the user's running speed, to always keep a certain distance from the user.At the same time, the device is also equipped with GPS and a proprietary IMU, which makes it more convenient to know the running time and running speed in real-time, and the navigation route can be easily understood.

Ghost Pacer is compatible with more than 60 smartwatches, and it also has a heart rate sensor that can understand your body energy consumption in time. Therefore, this technology product can integrate various indicators to formulate exercise plans for users, so that users will become more and more healthy while exercising.

The charm of technology is everywhere. With the help of AR technology, runners no longer worry about the boring indoor running, instead, the experience is improved by the introduction of real scenes.Runners can also use AR technology to share more running content, experience races that cannot be participated in, and truly experience various running scenes, with the beauty of the track, the company of running partners, the transcendence and competition of the race, and the more intuitive data interaction.

In fact, there are precedents for AR products that focus on sports, such as AR glasses that focus on swimming. These products are aimed at professional athletes. Although the audience is small, the potential penetrationrate in the industry will be high.Similarly, running plus technology can transform a person's exercise into a richer multi-person collaboration. The collaboration between people and technology, whether it is sports experience or industry development model, will bring infinite possibilities.

The revolutionary changes that AR brings to running are just one aspect of the innovation in sports experience brought by AR. With the popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality, the number of participants in the field of AR holographic technology is also increasing. Some entrants have begun to apply AR to the sports field. For example, Apple is studying how to enhance live sports by allowing viewers to choose their camera angles and pick out the elements that they want more information about.

Holographic AR is full of science fiction elements. In addition to sports, holographic AR has broad development space in many fields in the future. Technology giants have all deployed in the AR field.

WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services.The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, as well as cloud and big data. The AR holographic related patent products applied by WIMI have fully covered multiple virtual reality scenes, such as sports performance, education, games, film, and television. Over the years of technologicalefforts, there are currently more than 4654 holographic content IP in technical reserves.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content.

The so-called augmented reality is to display virtual information at the same time while displaying the real world, and completely change the way and efficiency of information transmission through the combination of the virtual and real world. Regardless of more accurately identifying the real scene, perceiving the environment, or adding user interaction through gesture recognition, AR applications will also have a demand for professional equipment.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

Data from a third party shows that by 2024, the market size of AR products will reach 165 billion U.S. dollars, with a rapid growth rate of 80%. The layouts of tycoonsin this market fully demonstrate that they are optimistic about the prospects of this new technology. With the unlimited prospects of the AR industry, WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen the existing technology and continue to develop in the AR field.

About Flipclutch

Flipclutch Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have established a professional and proprietary research platform for financial markets, focusing on emerging growth companies and technologically leading companies. Flipclutch team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.Flipclutch.com

SOURCE Flipclutch Research