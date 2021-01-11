Flipclutch Research: Cloud acting is being promoted, WIMI with 4654 IP intends to create the digitalization of the holographic entertainment industry

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Digital Cultural Industry" (hereinafter referred to as the "Opinions") recently issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of PRC has attracted attention in the cultural industry. The "Opinions" outlines future development trends. Meanwhile, the blueprint for a new round of development of the digital cultural industry has been drawn, and a new pattern of high-quality development of the cultural industry is ready to emerge.

The "Opinions" highlights the core position of "innovation" in industrial development, promotes all-round innovation in content, technology, models, formats, and scenarios, and emphasizes stimulating the innovative vitality of market players.

The "Opinions" specifically proposes "cultivating new business formats for the digital cultural industry", clarifying the main aspects of the cultivation of new business formats from the aspects of promoting the digitization of excellent cultural resources, cultivating cloud performance business formats, enriching cloud exhibition business formats, developing immersive business formats, and enhancing the strength of digital cultural equipment. This will guide the industry to explore and innovate in emerging areas, to allow the full flow of innovation potential and form more new growth points and growth poles.

This year, cloud performing arts has become a hot topic. A large number of cultural activities are displayed by troupes and organizations, such as cloud performance, cloud live broadcast, cloud recording, cloud exhibition, and cloud variety show.

In addition to the cloud performing arts business format, immersive performances have also become popular in recent years, and tickets for many performances have been sold out. For this emerging business format, the "Opinions" proposed that it will guide and support the application of virtual reality, augmented reality, and 5G+ 4K/8K ultra-high-definition, drones, and other technologies in the cultural field. Moreover, products such as holographic interactive projection, drone performances, and night light shows will be developed to promote the transplantation of existing cultural content to immersive content and enrich virtual experience content.

The promulgation of the "Opinions" has formed a good atmosphere for the innovation and development of the digital cultural industry in the whole society, and the digital cultural industry will usher in a new round of development. With the development trend of the digital cultural industry, WIMI strengthens the development and transformation of IP, focusing on the digital platform of the holographic entertainment industry.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Moreover, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. As holographic technology gradually penetrates all walks of life, WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI holographic technology, in simple terms, is through AR holographic technology, allowing viewers to watch the true restoration of holographic characters or scenes in reality with their naked eyes. The simulation degree is as high as 98%, and the experience of users can be described as breathtaking.

WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are a total of 4654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. Its software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content. Besides, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with various content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agencies, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

These all coincide with the directions indicated in the "Opinions". The "Opinions" proposed that a batch of original IP with distinctive Chinese cultural characteristics will be cultivated and shaped. Meanwhile, IP development and transformation will be strengthened, and many industrial forms such as animation games, online literature, online music, online performance, online video, digital art, and creative design, will be fully utilized.

WIMI is committed to providing content value-added services for the large entertainment industry based on visual technology, creating a large entertainment image ecosystem from the four aspects of "technology", "data", "marketing" and "layout". Besides, it is committed to empowering the content industry with artificial intelligence technology, promoting the value-added of the entire industry chain of the large entertainment industry, and giving new vitality to the industry.

According to reports, in recent years, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of PRC has paid great attention to the development of the digital cultural industry. It has implemented several measures in financial support, technological integration, and personnel training, which have effectively promoted the innovative development of the digital cultural industry and laid a solid foundation for future high-quality development. Nowadays, the application of AR technology has become more and more extensive and has been favored by many fields. The introduction of the "Opinions" will further expand the development space of WMI in the AR industry.

