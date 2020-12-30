Flipclutch Research Report: Hologram AR promotes the field of game shopping and becomes a new 5G infrastructure solution

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AR (Augmented Reality) is to superimpose virtual information in the real world, that is, to "enhance" reality. This enhancement can come from sight, hearing, and even touch. The main purpose is to integrate the real world and the virtual world in the senses. Among them, the cognition of the real world is mainly reflected in vision, which requires the use of cameras to help obtain information, and feedback in the form of images and videos.

The basic part of AR is the integration of computer vision and related fields. AR is an interdisciplinary subject of computer vision and human-computer interaction. The foundation of AR is artificial intelligence and computer vision.

AI generally refers to artificial intelligence. It is a new technological science that studies and develops theories, methods, technologies, and application systems applied to simulate, extend, and expand human intelligence.

With the improvement of living standards and the development of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, various industry scenarios have put forward new demands for service quality and efficiency. Visual AI is the entrance of artificial intelligence, and how to promote the implementation of scenes has become a key issue.

What is visual AI? The face recognition we often use now is a kind of visual AI. Visual AI allows the machine to learn to "see" and substitute the human eyes for feature extraction and analysis of images. Meanwhile, it trains the model to perform tasks such as detection and recognition of new image data and establish an artificial intelligence system that can obtain "information" from images or multi-modal data. When these AI smart devices understand the world, they can help humans improve the efficiency of processing information in production and life.

However, for visual AI, face recognition is only a starting point, and the market application space is being further explored.

Unconsciously, visual AI has become a part of our lives. For example, there is commodity recognition in smart retail, "pig face recognition" in smart pig farms, and road signs in autonomous driving. The new infrastructure of vision AI puts "eyes" on everything. In the future, the video data will usher in a big explosion.

Foreign manufacturers have invested heavily in the AI supercomputing center, and WIMI independently develops a holographic cloud platform for computer vision.

In practical applications, platform computing supports the video data of C-end users, such as video analysis technology to assist program production and broadcasting, and short videos and Internet live broadcasting integrated with AR special effects technology. In addition, it also supports the video data of B-end industries, for example, the autonomous driving road testing, which aims to meet the high-precision, low-latency, high-performance, and fast iteration requirements of algorithm deployment on the application side.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. WIMI uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D contents, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, as a computer vision technology-led company in China, according to reports,its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

As the infrastructure, the 5G network has a major technological breakthrough from serving people to serving things at the same time. Since AI technology is a basic enabling technology, AI applications can be found in almost every field, and the same is true in the 5G field.

At present, the network complexity of operators is getting higher and higher, and the data traffic is increasing explosively. The existing network equipment cannot satisfy users' data explosion. Because of the increase in network complexity, the costs of operation and maintenance, as well as the network construction costs, have greatly increased.

In particular, 5G not only connects people to people, but also connects things to things. The existing network maintenance and management methods are still manual interventions, and there is no way to adapt to the needs of the 5G era.

Therefore, 5G needs "self-energized" management, such as autonomous connection path selection, automatic network connection health status analysis, and even the ability to self-repair known faults. Using the technical expertise of AI, such as autonomous learning and data analysis, gives 5G the ability to be "autonomous" and "self-energized". In turn, 5G empowers AI with broader connectivity.

